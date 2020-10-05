Minor league baseball players score big victory in battle for salary increases, back wages

The lawsuit was filed six years ago, but Monday marked the end of a three-year appeal effort by MLB over a court ruling that maintains that MLB’s antitrust exemption does not extend to state and federal wage laws.

In deciding not to hear MLB’s appeal, the US Supreme Court on Monday morning cleared the path for a class-action suit to proceed to trial in order for minor leaguers to regain back wages, including during spring training when players are not paid, and ensure a minimum-wage floor for the future

Thousands of past and present minor-league baseball players now have the green light to sue Major League Baseball in order to be paid a respectable salary, thanks to a US Supreme Court ruling.

“The lower courts recognized that we are challenging policies that cut across the board,” Garrett Broshuis, the lead attorney and former San Francisco Giants pitcher, said in a phone call. "When players go to spring training, they’re uniformly not paid for that across the board. In spring training and during the regular season, Major League Baseball just ignores basic minimum wage laws and acts like they don’t apply to them.

"We’ll go back to the trial court now and push along with the rest of our case and hopefully get to a trial soon because we believe MLB should be complying with these basic minimum wage laws just like Walmart and just like McDonald’s and every other company out there.

The trial will take place in the federal court of the Northern District of California in San Francisco, but is not expected to begin before the second half of 2021.

In response to the development, MLB issued the following statement: "While Major League Baseball does not comment on ongoing litigation, MLB remains focused on modernizing its player development system to enhance the Minor League experience for players, including providing them with renovated facilities, reduced travel, and improved daily working conditions.

“MLB had long planned to increase Minor League player salaries as part of our next agreement with Minor League clubs, and announced earlier this year that Minor League players would be receiving salary increases ranging from 38% to 72% for the 2021 season.”

Because MLB is on the verge of reducing the size of its farm system by approximately 25 percent, fewer minor leaguers will have to be paid, beginning next season.

Broshuis noted that players work seven days a week for approximately six weeks during spring training, and that overtime, like minimum wage, is also ignored during the regular season. The lawsuit will seek to recover the difference between what the players were paid (or not paid, as the case is in spring training) and what they should have been paid at the minimum wage in the states where they play.

Statutes of limitations vary from state to state when it comes to collecting back wages. Those limits stretch back 10 years or more in some states, according to Broshuis, who said the current negotiations between MLB and MiLB do not directly correlate to the lawsuit, except when it comes to the size and pay structure of future payrolls.

“There’s nothing directly related to those talks,” Broshuis said. “There will be fewer minor leaguers, and I think it’s a shame that in an industry that usually has over $10 billion in revenue that they can’t figure out a way to keep those jobs in place, just like they need to find a way to figure out how to comply with just your basic minimum wage requirements.”

The current federal minimum wage is $7.35. In Florida, it’s $8.56; Arizona, $10; California, $12; and Massachusetts, $12.75.

For this season, which was never played because of the pandemic, MLB bumped minimum weekly pay from $290 to $400 for rookies and short-season players, with Single-A players having their weekly paycheck rise from $290 to $500. Double-A players will go from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700.

