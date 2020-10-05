NFL reportedly puts strict new COVID protocols in place, including forfeits for violators

The NFL has put in place a new set of COVID-19 protocols Monday in response to the outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and a series of other positive tests — including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton — that forced multiple changes to the Week 4 schedule, according to multiple media reports.

In a memo released after a call with officials of every team, commissioner Roger Goodell called on clubs to “recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season,” according to ESPN.

Moving forward, Goodell wrote, the league will issue discipline that could include loss of draft choices or forfeit of a game if protocol violations occur that result in the spread of the virus, adjustments to schedule or other unspecified league impact.