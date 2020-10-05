NFL reportedly puts strict new COVID protocols in place, including forfeits for violators

The NFL has put in place a new set of COVID-19 protocols Monday in response to the outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and a series of other positive tests — including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton — that forced multiple changes to the Week 4 schedule, according to multiple media reports.
In a memo released after a call with officials of every team, commissioner Roger Goodell called on clubs to “recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season,” according to ESPN.
Moving forward, Goodell wrote, the league will issue discipline that could include loss of draft choices or forfeit of a game if protocol violations occur that result in the spread of the virus, adjustments to schedule or other unspecified league impact.
“The protocols do not implement themselves,” Goodell added, “and our progress thus far cannot lead us to complacency. Complacency is our shared opponent.”
ESPN reported that the memo also included limits on the number of tryouts each week, bans on gatherings outside club facilities, and the implementation of a video monitoring system to ensure compliance with protocols.
In addition to the new requirements, the NFL has recommended taking all meetings virtual and wearing masks or shields during practices and walk-throughs. It also has suggested a decrease in the size of the traveling party and a reduction of the amount of time spent in lunch rooms and locker rooms.
A total of 20 Titans players and other staff members have returned positive tests since Sept. 24, which caused their game Sunday against the Steelers to be postponed. Newton’s positive test, along with one by Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu, forced the New England-Kansas City game to be pushed back to Monday night. Newton was unavailable to play.