Patriots bench Brian Hoyer in favor of Jarrett Stidham against Chiefs, and he quickly throws his first NFL TD pass

Twice, Brian Hoyer was sacked, ending New England’s momentum and squelching its chance at a score.

Twice, the Patriots drove down the field and were within 20 yards of a touchdown.

After the second sack, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had had enough, and benched Hoyer in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham, who is in his second year in the league, had been sidelined during training camp. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Stidham’s first move under center was a handoff to Damien Harris.

After an interception in the end zone was called back because of a Kansas City penalty, Stidham threw a 4-yard pass to N’Keal Harry for his first touchdown pass in the NFL.

