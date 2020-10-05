Patriots miss out on fumble recovery on questionable call after Chase Winovich takes down Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was brought down by Patriots rusher Chase Winovich, but he had already begun to throw the ball.

Late in the second quarter during Monday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, the officials appeared to miss a call that could have resulted in a New England touchdown — or at least better field position.

Shilique Calhoun scooped up the ball and began to run, but the play had been whistled dead and recorded as a sack by Winovich for -7 yards.

The Chiefs rushed their special teams unit on the field and were able to punt the ball before coach Bill Belichick was able to throw his challenge flag.

On Twitter, NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira said that the officials' call — that it was “in the grasp” of Mahomes — meant that it was not reviewable.

The NFL rulebook says the following:

“The referee must blow the play dead as soon as the passer is clearly in the grasp and control of any tackler behind the line, and the passer’s safety is in jeopardy.”

Cornerback Patrick Chung, who opted out of the 2020 season, took to Twitter to complain about the call.

The Patriots were able to gain some momentum, driving down the field to the Chiefs 13-yard line, before Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was sacked, ending the half.

