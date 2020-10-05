Players and teams adjusting to MIAA’s pitched effort to stage soccer games

Throughout the 80-minute match, players on both sides were whistled when they accidentally — but instinctively — picked up balls for throw-ins, headed passes in the air, and gently made contact with an opposing player while vying for the ball.

There were a handful of moments during Saturday’s Reading-Winchester Middlesex League season opener in which a traditional soccer act forced a stoppage of play, prompting referees and coaches to remind players about the new rules implemented for this modified Fall I season.

But this past week, as soccer teams across Massachusetts began the abbreviated Fall I season playing under the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force’s modified guidelines — which eliminates heading, throw-ins, direct free kicks, and intentional body contact — coaches and players are learning how to adapt to a new style of play that keeps everyone safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It definitely changes the game,” said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto, who guided his team to a Division 2 state title over Milford last fall.

“But it’s another way for them to play and they are learning and developing. Everything that’s in our final third is a bit of a mess because of the rules. We now need to solve the problem. We see what the problem looks like and now we need to recreate it on the training field.”

Musto, who returns 19 players from last season’s championship team, said the removal of heading is the modification that alters the game the most. He explained how defenders now will have to make split-second decisions on how to address lofting passes inside the box. Each infraction results in an in-direct free kick from the opposing team.

“We have two center backs who are 6-foot-3[-inches] and normally they can just head it,” said Musto. “But now it’s like, ‘I can take it down with my chest,’ but there are also players running at you, so it’s like, ‘Do I take a step back and let it drop?’ There’s so many things going on.”

For Winchester, which will compete in an abbreviated 10-game season against the five other school’s in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, the correct style of play under the modified rules is something that will have to be ironed out in practices.

Winchester goalie Brendan Ross (1) makes a leaping grab to secure possession of the ball from Reading's Matt Gyurko (12) during Saturday's opener. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Senior captain Ben von Halle said Winchester has already started deploying a new tactic on defense by shifting the back line closer to the goal, and the team has also worked on in-direct kicks in practice. The forward, who was whistled for contact during Saturday’s match, admitted that avoiding any type of body contact while trying to defend is going to be tricky.

“It’s mostly the calls against you that you want to have,” said von Halle, who recorded a hat trick in the season opening 3-1 win over the Rockets. “They were a little closer on the shoulder-to-shoulder tussling when one guy goes down. I get it makes sense during the pandemic, but hopefully it calms down a little bit. Obviously, it was disappointing when all the rules were changed, but at the end of the day, I’m happy to be playing."

In late August, when the MIAA released its soccer guidelines, which also includes four 20-minute quarters and mask wearing at all times except when the opposition is at least 10 feet away, Carver coach Mark Alessandri held an online meeting with his players to go through each new rule.

At first, players expressed some reservations, questioning how they could play without the conventional soccer rules they’ve followed since they were kids.

But in practice, Alessandri has focused more on passing and receiving drills instead of crossing, which usually requires a header. Carver boasts a pair of talented scorers in seniors Mike Sawicki and Dominic Craig, who fortunately thrive with the ball on their feet.

“It’s not the exact same game and certain circumstances are going to be different,” said Alessandri. “It doesn’t mean our entire style has to change, but there are some places when we need to be more direct. Since you can’t have somebody on the end of a cross, it’s going to be a lot harder to take a cross with a chest with defenders around.”

Carver, which scrimmaged Mashpee last Saturday, will begin its 10-game South Shore League slate on Friday at Abington. Alessandri said players and coaches were frustrated at times during the scrimmage, especially when players kept instinctively heading the ball. He’s reminded his team to be flexible this season with all the external scenarios going on.

“There are so many challenges involved and it’s going to be difficult, but what’s the alternative?” said Alessandri. “I was not optimistic we were going to have a season this year and every day out there is a gift.”

Some teams, such as Lowell, got a head start on adjusting to the new modifications by playing in summer leagues. The Red Raiders, whose season is currently on pause because six communities in the Merrimack Valley Conference are designated as “red” or high risk, were able to garner a new attacking style over the summer that focuses on keeping the ball low to the ground.

“It helped us develop a style of play and keeping the ball low the ground,” said Lowell junior captain Steven Monsalve. “But it will definitely take some time getting used to.”

DIRECT KICKS

▪ Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon said without hesitation the most difficult rule change has been the ban on headers. In Saturday’s season-opening tilt against Burlington, he said his Wildcats had several scoring chances that were ripe for someone to head the ball into the goal.

“They had to let it settle in front of them instead,” Scanlon said. “So that was challenging, but I think both teams adapted well.”

On two of those chances, his team was able to adjust and score without a header. Seniors DJ Ricupero and Owen Surettescored the game’s only goals and the Wildcats won their Middlesex League opener, 2-0. Scanlon said the officials did a nice job adjusting to the new rules, too.

“There were situations where they made a good judgement and let a couple things go when that was the right thing to do,” he said.

▪ Nauset started its abbreviated Cape & Islands season with a bang on Friday. The Warriors defeated Monomoy, 6-0, on the road. Seniors Anthony Lovati and Chris Pombo each scored a pair of goals. The Warriors (1-0) went 19-1-2 in 2019, their only loss coming against Milford in the Division 2 South tournament.

▪ Watertown senior Rodrigo Freitas was a Globe All-Scholastic in 2019, and started his encore performance with a game-winner on Saturday. He drilled an indirect kick from 12 yards out with five minutes left to give the Raiders a 2-1 win over Wakefield in their Middlesex League opener. Kenan Canca scored the Raiders' first goal and Nicholas DiPace assisted on both tallies.

▪ The rule changes weren’t the only reminder of COVID-19′s impact on the first weekend of high school soccer. A number of games were postponed after the Merrimack Valley Conference opted to suspend moderate risk sports after five MVC communities were placed in the “red” zone on the state’s database. The league will reevaluate after the next report on Wednesday.

GAMES TO WATCH

St. John’s Prep at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), Tuesday, 4 p.m. — The teams played a pair of close games last year, with Shrewsbury taking each 1-0.

Duxbury at Silver Lake, Tuesday, 4 p.m. — Two Patriot League foes that finished 2019 in the Globe Top 20 face off.

Brookline at Needham, Tuesday, 4:15 p.m. — Perennial contenders in the always-tough Bay State Conference match up early in the season.

Newton North at Wellesley, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. — Another marquee matchup in the Bay State Conference between two strong programs.

Winchester at Reading, Saturday, 10 a.m. — Winchester will continue to defend its state title in this rematch of the season opener last week.



