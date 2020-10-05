Remembering the Randy Moss trade, and the end of an offensive era, 10 years later

On Oct. 6, 2010, the day after a 41-14 blowout of the Dolphins in Miami, New England traded Randy Moss to Minnesota. It was a thunderbolt of a deal, one that brought down the curtain on a memorable run of offensive talent for the Patriots. (It also signaled the start of a whole new era of New England football, but more on that in a second.)

This week marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the most memorable deals in Patriots' history, and the end of the all-too-brief run of offensive skill position talent in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

Where to start? You can argue about the greatness of the 2007 offense, or the go-go Patriots of 2012, one of six teams in NFL history to average 34.5 points per game or more in one season.

For the first four weeks of the 2010 season, the Patriots — on paper — had the most impressive collection of offensive skill position players in the recent history of the game.

In hindsight, it looked like a fantasy football lineup for the ages: that year New England opened with Moss, Wes Welker, and Julian Edelman at wide receiver. At tight end, there were rookies Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. And at running back, while Fred Taylor was in the twilight of his career, New England also had BenJarvus Green-Ellis — who would rush for 1,008 yards that season — and Danny Woodhead, who accounted for almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

While you could argue the Hall of Fame bonafides of Welker and Edelman, at the very least, Moss already has a spot in Canton, while Gronkowski is a surefire first-ballot guy himself. Even though it was Taylor’s last year, as a back who finished with 11,695 career rushing yards, he seems like a safe bet for the Hall as well. Toss in Brady, and that’s an offense that had as few as four Hall of Famers, and as many as six. (Not to mention the potential candidacy of left guard Logan Mankins.)

It was an offensive supergroup, the football equivalent of shoehorning The Beatles and The Rolling Stones into the same band with a couple guys from Led Zeppelin added for good measure. And while Brady was the acknowledged leader, the centerpiece of it all was Moss. In 2010, he was no longer the electric presence he was in 2007 (98 catches, 1,493 yards, 23 TDs), but was still capable of lighting up opposing defenses — in 2009, he had 83 catches for 1,264 yards and 13 TDs. When you stack that against the fact that Welker was trying to come back from a knee injury that some thought might ultimately end his career, and no one knew the capabilities of Gronkowski and Hernandez, it was believed Moss would remain as the primary threat in the passing game for Brady.

However, that year, there was an undercurrent of uncertainty around the veteran receiver. He was going into the last year of his deal, and he didn’t talk throughout training camp, save for a 56-second interview with a CBSSports.com reporter where he hinted that with the fact he had “done so much and put so much work in … it kind of feels like I am not wanted.”Any sort of question as to where he stood was cleared up after the first regular-season game. A 38-24 win over the Bengals, it featured the return of Welker from the gruesome knee injury just nine months prior, as well as the professional debut of Gronkowski, who caught his first career touchdown pass, and 71 rushing yards from Taylor. Good times all around, right?

But in a stunning postgame press conference, Moss went on at length — just over 14 minutes, when I went back and checked my notes from that afternoon — about how 2010 would likely be his last season in a New England uniform.

“I just want everybody to understand you can print it, I don’t care how you put it on me, but, you know, I want to be here as a Patriot,” he said. “I love being here, but I just think, from a business standpoint, this probably will be my last year here as a Patriot. And I’m not retiring, I’m still going to play some football. So I just wanted to get that off my chest, and let you all understand, man, because this is a business.”

Randy Moss electrified Gillette Stadium regularly during his time with the Patriots, reeling in 50 touchdowns in 52 regular-season games. Lee, Matthew J./Globe staff

The next day, he apologized for the timing of his remarks and said he loved playing in New England. But the die was cast.

The Patriots would follow up the win over the Bengals with a loss to the Jets, and a pair of victories (38-30 over the Bills and 41-14 in Miami against the Dolphins).

The day after the win in Miami — a game where Moss didn’t have a catch for the first time in his New England career — the Patriots announced they had traded Moss to Minnesota for a third-round pick. (New England also included a seventh-round choice in 2012 in the deal.)

“Over the course of the past several months, I have spoken with Randy and his representative about Randy’s place on our team and his future in football,” Belichick said in a release. “While I will keep private the details of internal conversations with players and staff, suffice it to say that many things were taken into consideration before making the trade. In this business, there are complex and often difficult decisions, but it is my responsibility to make them based on what I feel is best for our football team, in both the short term and long term.”

The front page of the Globe sports section on Oct. 7, 2010, trumpeted the deal. Globe Archives

Why was the move made? There were multiple theories. One had Moss and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien getting into it on the plane back from Miami. There was the possibility the Patriots wanted to get something in return for a 33-year-old receiver who was in the last year of his contract. And I had multiple NFL analysts tell me that Belichick had seen the pressure that teams like the Jets had been able to generate on Brady, and was looking for more of a quick-strike offense that featured a faster passing game.

Whatever the case, the trade of Moss marked an overall shift in offensive philosophy for the Patriots. His departure, and the subsequent return of Deion Branch a few days later, allowed the Patriots to reshape their offense, going from a deep-threat approach to one that featured a two-tight end set, complemented by a variety of timing routes with undersized receivers like Welker and Branch.

It paved the way for the emergence of Gronkowski and Hernandez, who would play a major role in helping craft a run of offensive dominance for the next few seasons. It gave more chances to Edelman, a second-year pass catcher who wouldn’t really blossom for another few years but gobbled up every chance he got at that stage of his career.

And it was the end of a remarkable three-plus years in New England for Moss, who rejuvenated his career and set the stage for a nice second act that (after a bumpy stretch in Tennessee and Minnesota) eventually included a productive year with the Niners and a second career trip to the Super Bowl.

Ten years later, what’s the legacy of that galaxy of offensive talent? That four-game stretch remains a remarkable personnel footnote in Patriots' lore. It was the end of one chapter of New England football and the start of another. And it set the stage for an unprecedented run of offense in Foxborough for the next decade or so.

Ultimately, all that remains is an offensive depth chart for the ages, some remarkable highlights, and a legendary press conference. After all, even supergroups have to break up sooner or later.

