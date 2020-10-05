Running back Damien Harris in, Sony Michel out for Patriots

Michel was the club’s leading rusher (173 yards) and is coming off a 117-yard performance against the Raiders, though he had just nine carries. He had been limited all week in practice and was categorized as questionable on Friday and downgraded to out Monday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Patriots swapped out running backs Sony Michel and Damien Harris Monday, sending Michel to injured reserve with a quadriceps ailment and activating Harris from IR.

New England came into the game averaging 178 yards per game on the ground and Harris, who looked very sharp during training camp before suffering a thumb injury late in the summer, will counted on to help keep the beat going. Harris played just 10 snaps as a rookie last season.

A third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris is a one-cut runner with excellent toughness and receiving skills. He was buried on a deep depth chart last season but now gets his chance to make an impact.

Return game

In addition to Harris, the Patriots also activated receivers Gunner Olszewski (from IR) and Isaiah Zuber (as a COVID-19 replacement). Olszewski was having a fine camp when he suffered a foot injury prior to the season opener.

This is the second straight week Zuber earned a promotion from the practice squad. He had one jet sweep rush for 13 yards against the Raiders.

Olszewski and Zuber also could have in impact in the return game, with Olszewski on punts and Zuber on kickoffs.

Safety/core special teamer Cody Davis also was placed on IR after suffering a rib injury against the Raiders

Mason out with calf injury

It was a bit of surprise when Joe Thuney replaced David Andrews at center during warm-ups against the Raiders in Week 3.

It was a big surprise when rookie Mike Onwenu slid into Thuney’s left guard spot. Quite literally a big surprise.

Onwenu stands 6 feet 3 inches and weighs a team-high 350 pounds. He played jumbo tight end in the first two games and also rotated in at right tackle in Week 2 in Seattle, including an impressive performance during the Patriots final two-minute drive.

The surprises continued Monday night when Onwenu shifted to right tackle to start in place of Shaq Mason, who was inactive because of a calf injury.

It seemed the New England staff had settled on Onwenu being the top swing tackle who would push Jermaine Eluemunor for the right tackle job.

The plans ended up being bigger for the man teammates call "Big Mike.''

Onwenu had impressed enough through the summer it was determined he’d be the first guy out of the bullpen regardless of the situation or position.

Onwenu (pronounced Oh-WHEN-new) has displayed excellent strength, athleticism, and agility, whether he’s plowing open holes in the run game or getting into his backpedal in pass protection.

“Day after day, he’s just impressive. His consistency is impressive,” Bill Belichick said last week. “He’s a very strong player with good feet, good balance, and likes football and understands football. Things come pretty easily to him in terms of instinctively on the field. Obviously, our system is not the easiest system to learn at any position, but just instinctively when he has to make a decision, he has to decide how quickly to combo to level two, what angle to take to block down on the guy and so forth. He just does a lot of little things well and does them right.''

The position swapping caught Onwenu a little off guard (pun intended) during the summer as he figured he was destined to play right guard, his primary position at Michigan, or maybe center.

Belichick noted Onwenu’s “ability to adapt and adjust his footwork based on whether he’s playing tackle or playing on the left side of the line and all that has been pretty impressive.”

Those skills led to the confidence to put him in multiple roles during training camp.

“The first few [practices] it was kind of a surprise to me, too, but I went out there head-on,” Onwenu said. “… I think it’s really just been a testament to the people around me. I’m surrounded by a group of high-class professionals and athletes. So, from my coaches to my teammates, even though we didn’t have the stuff at the beginning of preseason, we all got together, I came along and they brought me along and we’re at this point now.”

Ferentz in at center

Thuney moved back to left guard to start the game with James Ferentz playing center and rookie Justin Herron playing right tackle … Eluemunor, who started the first three games at right tackle, was suffering from a migraine, forcing Justin Herron into the lineup … The other New England inactives: receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Dalton Keene, and cornerback Myles Bryant. Meyers was a bit of a surprise as he was not on practice report … The Chiefs were without disruptive defensive tackle Chris Jones. Also inactive for Kansas City: defensive end Demone Harris, linebacker Darius Harris, offensive tackle Yasir Durant, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones … Several Patriots players wore masks during pregame stretching … Patrick Mahomes took a moment out of his warm-ups to chat up Jarrett Stidham … Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly, who previously held the same role with the Patriots, caught up with some of his former coworkers … Among the pockets of Patriots fans in the crowd were several members of Chase Winovich’s family … One creative Patriots fan modified his Tom Brady jersey by blocking out the 1 and taping “Hoyer the Destroyer” over the nameplate.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.