Shorthanded by critical injuries, Miami staying focused on the task Lakers pose

So instead of the Heat having an honest shot to beat the favored Los Angeles Lakers with a full squad, they have battled shorthanded the past two games, playing well enough behind Jimmy Butler’s 40 points to win Game 3 and add some intrigue into a series that appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The one thing the Miami Heat looked so forward to during this playoff run was being completely healthy. They survived the first three rounds relatively unscathed, but starting point guard Goran Dragic and center Bam Adebayo left Game 1 of the NBA Finals with significant injuries.

Advertisement

Adebayo and Dragic, who were so pivotal in beating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, appear to be at different stages of recovery. Adebayo, who strained his neck when he was shoulders by Lakers strongman Dwight Howard, said he is improving and left open the possibility for playing in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Dragic, who completely tore his plantar fascia in his right foot, wasn’t so optimistic. Both addressed the media from their hotel rooms in the bubble, meaning they did not attend Miami practice. They are undergoing around-the-clock treatment, hoping to return in this series.

“It’s difficult,” Adebayo said. "Crazy fact, I’ve only missed one game since my rookie season. I don’t like missing games. If you’re wondering if I’m really injured, then there you go, because I’ve only missed one game. I’ve played through bruises. I’ve played through getting beat up. It’s one of those things where it’s like, I make it to my first Finals and it’s like, bro — we dream of things like that.

"It’s been difficult for me mentally because it hurts me that I can’t be out there and help my team. Just trying to collect more wins and be on the floor.”

Advertisement

Without Adebayo, the Heat have had trouble defending Anthony Davis, and had to ditch their daunting zone defense — because Davis was scoring so easily against it — and play man-to-man, with undersized Jae Crowder defending Davis. It helped Miami lead most of Game 3, and Davis took himself out of getting into any flow with foul trouble.

“Being in foul trouble, sometimes you go in there and you get called for an offensive foul over the back or whatever the case may be, so I just didn’t want to pick up any more stupid fouls,” Davis said. “I think I had three stupid fouls [Sunday] that could have been prevented. But I didn’t want to go in and create another foul on myself and then I had five or four, whatever the case may be, and I had to sit on the bench again.”

For the Heat to even or extend this series, Davis cannot score easy baskets around the rim. Adebayo would help prevent those points in the paint. For now, it’s Crowder who will have to try to prevent entry passes, and also try to keep Davis off the offensive boards.

Coach Erik Spoelstra made considerable adjustments before Game 3, opting for more Kelly Olynyk to stretch the floor and giving All-Rookie first team guard Kendrick Nunn more quality minutes after he barely played in the Boston series.

Adding Adebayo would help greatly. So would Dragic, but that’s a long shot.

Advertisement

“I want to be out there with my team. That’s no secret,” Dragic said. “That’s what I was working my whole career for, 12 years in the NBA. The injury-wise, it’s not new. I already played for the last two series, Milwaukee and Boston. Of course, it was not so severe. But we don’t have a lot of rest in between, so I was doing all the treatment that I can, and unfortunately it happened what happened.”

Goran Dragic averaged 20.9 points as Miami won 12 of 15 games to reach the NBA Finals, then played just 15 minutes before getting hurt in the opener against the Lakers. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

It’s been Spoelstra and the training staff who have made the decisions on Adebayo and Dragic. And it’s been equally as difficult considering they’re on opposite ends of their career. Adebayo’s in his third season, a first-time All-Star, and feels almost indispensable. Dragic has often been injured, which has prevented him from being an elite point guard, but he finally got himself healthy during the pandemic and was determined to make a difference in Miami’s playoff run.

“First and foremost, I want to empathize and show compassion to Goran and Bam,” Spoelstra said. “I meant it when I said it yesterday; I can see it in their soul, through their eyes, how much this means to them and how badly they want to get back out here. But you have to compartmentalize as a team, and we came here with a purpose and a task at hand, and everybody is just focusing on that.

"Whoever is available, until, if, or when we get those guys back. And even those guys just being in the locker room and in our huddles, that moves the needle in whatever way they can. There is an energy to that. There is a karma to that, and we’ll just see what happens. The body will heal as it will heal.”

Advertisement

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.