Star tight end Darren Waller and Raiders teammates fined for violating protocols at event

Among the players seen in attendance were quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman , tight ends Jason Witten , Foster Moreau , and Derek Carrier , receivers Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow , cornerback Nevin Lawson , offensive lineman Erik Magnuson , and Waller.

A person familiar with the punishment said Monday that Waller was fined $30,000 and his teammates were docked $15,000 each for their actions at last week’s fundraiser for his foundation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced by the league. NFL Network first reported the fines.

Darren Waller and several Las Vegas Raiders teammates have been fined for attending his charity event that violated COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m well aware of that, yes,” coach Jon Gruden said Monday. “I know our players are going to handle them individually. I know they regret any harm they may have caused. They’re very sensitive about it and we’ll handle it the right way. I’m going to reiterate, I’m really proud of our players and our staff and the job that we’ve done battling this virus, and it’ll continue.”

Players were seen without their masks mingling with guests, who also didn’t have face coverings. The city of Henderson fined the DragonRidge Country Club $2,000 for four violations of the Nevada governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives, including people not wearing masks and more than 50 people at the event.

“We tried our best even at the event with everything, and we weren’t perfect but we were trying our best,” Carr said last week. “We weren’t trying to be careless or reckless.”

The event raised $300,000 for Waller’s foundation that helps young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Browns’ Cubb out 'several weeks’

Nick Chubb has been stopped for a while.

Cleveland’s powerful Pro Bowl running back will miss “several weeks” with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to the improved Browns, who are off to their best start since 2001.

Chubb injured his medial collateral ligament in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.

Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb, the NFL’s second-leading rusher in 2019 and one of the league’s rising stars, will be placed on injured reserve. Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games. Stefanski expressed relief that Chubb’s injury was not more serious, and said surgery is not needed.

It’s tough news for the Browns, who will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But the team has a more-than-capable backup in Kareem Hunt, a former league rushing champion with Kansas City. Hunt missed practice time last week with a groin injury, but rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys.

“He came through pretty good,” Stefanski said of Hunt. “That dude’s a warrior. To make it to that game and perform the way he did, team player all the way. Really proud of him.”

Dolphins not ready for Tua — yet

When asked Monday about the Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation, coach Brian Flores paused for nearly eight seconds before he answered.

That was plenty of time to stir up even more speculation regarding when top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa might make his NFL debut. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions and had a passer rating of 66 in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to Seattle, which dropped the Dolphins to 1-3.

But it’s unclear whether the Dolphins believe Tagovailoa has learned the offense well enough to take over Sunday at San Francisco, and whether they’re ready to expose him to an NFL pass rush less than a year after a serious hip injury ended his Alabama career.

“Look, I understand where everybody is coming from with Tua,” Flores said. “I get all that. At the same time, he’s a young player. He’s coming off the injury. We’ll make the decision on the starter, but I would presume that’s going to be Fitzpatrick.”

Switching to Tagovailoa would mean exposing his surgically repaired hip behind an offensive line with two rookies.

“He has checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint,” Flores said. "[But] the honest thing for me is if it was my kid and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to be rushed to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that.

“No one is going to pressure me into doing anything. When we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll put him in.”

Titans end run of positive tests

The Tennessee Titans received no positive novel coronavirus results Monday morning in their most recent set of tests for the virus, ending a string of six straight days with positive test results and marking a first step toward the NFL reopening the team’s facility and proceeding with its scheduled Week 5 game on Sunday.

The testing results were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the matter. The Titans suffered the NFL’s first coronavirus outbreak, with 18 positive tests — nine by players and nine by other members of the organization — returned between Tuesday and Sunday. Counting two from the previous week, the team has had 20 positive test results since Sept. 24.

The league closed the Titans' facility Tuesday and rescheduled their game this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville for Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season. The Titans are scheduled to play Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills, and further positive tests would put that game in jeopardy as well.

“We don’t want to reopen the Titans' facility until we’re convinced that we’ve reached the end of the transmission event that occurred earlier this week and that we have put in place all the measures to keep everyone safe there,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a phone interview Friday.

The Titans could be disciplined by the NFL if they’re found to have been noncompliant with the in-season coronavirus protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, two people with knowledge of the league’s planning said Sunday. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said repeatedly last week the team had been in compliance.

Eagles get first win, and first place

Earning their first win of the season in October put the Philadelphia Eagles in first place in the NFC East. They need to improve in many areas to stay there. Despite missing six starters on offense, the Eagles (1-2-1) knocked off the also injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers, 25-20, on Sunday night to move atop the division standings at the quarter-point of the season. “We’ve kind of shot ourselves in the foot in the first three, four weeks here,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Finally overcame some of the mistakes [Sunday] to put ourselves in a position to be in first place in the NFC East. But there’s a long road ahead. We’ve got to learn from the first four weeks, but at the same time, learn from it and carry it forward.” … A beleaguered Jacksonville defense that gave up 505 total yards Sunday in a 33-25 loss to the Bengals was hoping for good news. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and cornerbacks CJ Henderson (shoulder) and D.J. Hayden (hamstring) were having tests to determine the extent of their injuries.

