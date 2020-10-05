Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports

The Texans have fired head coach Bill O’Brien, according to multiple reports. O’Brien, the former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Patriots, had been head coach in Houston since 2014.

The 50-year-old O’Brien had a regular-season record of 52-48 with the Texans, but a series of poor personnel choices in the offseason and an 0-4 start to 2020 left ownership with little choice but to move on.