Walpole’s shorthanded field hockey team makes quick work of Milton

Junior Caroline Whelan struck for a pair of first-quarter goals and the Porkers rolled to a 4-0 Bay State Conference victory over visiting Milton

Four fewer players on the field did not slow down the Walpole field hockey team in Monday’s season-opener.

Milton High's Claudia O’Neill battles Walpole's Kate Devlin during first quarter action of their field hockey matchup on Monday at Walpole High's Turco Field.

After spending the last several weeks preparing for the adjusted 7 vs. 7 play — as opposed to 11 v 11 — as result of COVID-19 modifications instituted by the MIAA, Walpole coach Jen Quinn said she couldn’t help but notice all of the extra space on the regulation-sized field still in use.

Milton High's Anna Rowley battles Walpole High's Catherine Tobin for control of the ball during first quarter action on Monday at Walpole High's Turco Field. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

“There’s a lot of room to move,” Quinn noted. “I feel like in some ways, the game is a little bit slower because there’s so much space. Then in other ways, there aren’t as many whistles, so that part was kind of nice.”

In the second half, juniors Natalie Griffin and Jess Tosone extended the lead with goals in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

One concern Quinn brought up in the preseason was the added emphasis on fitness in the 7 vs. 7 game. Thanks to the early lead, however, keeping everyone fresh was never an issue.

Quinn was able to successfully sub in all 21 players on the Walpole roster, one of the benefits of the reduction in players per side as far as equal playing time goes.

“That was good,” Quinn said. “It was nice to get everyone in.”

Maddy Clark made four saves in goal for the Porkers.

Duxbury 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Julia Adamski and Sydney LeClair netted a goal apiece as the host Dragons (1-1) nabbed their first Patriot League victory of the season.

Hingham 1, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Kathryn Karo scored the lone goal for the Harborwomen (1-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

Boys' golf

Bedford 48, Cambridge 30 — Gabe Fisher (15 points) paced the Bucs to the Dual County League victory at Patriot Golf Course.

Bishop Feehan 176, St. Mary’s 168 — Senior Brad Gillen shot a 2-over-par 38 for the Shamrocks in the Catholic Central League matchup at Tedesco Country Club.

Bridgewater-Raynham 80, New Bedford 61 — Justin Peters (22 points) and Rich Thayer (21 points) proved to be the difference for the Trojans (3-0) as they traveled to Whaling City Golf Course in New Bedford.

Dover-Sherborn 235, Norwood 238 — Junior Curtis Bowman shot an even 36 at Norwood Country Club to help the Raiders improve to 2-0.

Franklin 157, Milford 188 — Senior captain Jack Paterson paced the Panthers with a 1-under-par 34 at Franklin Country Club in a Hockomock League matchup with the Scarlet Hawks.

Melrose 48, Stoneham 24 — Senior Quinn McCarthy fired off three birdies en route to a 2-under-par 34 at Bear Hill Golf Club for the Red Raiders in a Middlesex League match against the Spartans.

Newburyport 151, Lynnfield 75 — Andrew Cullen and Colin Richmond both scored 28 points to lead the Clippers (4-0) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Shawsheen 119, Essex Tech 100 — Matthew Tramonte (42) earned medalist honors for the Rams in the Commonwealth win at Patriot Golf Course. Steve O’Connor added a 44.

St. John’s Prep 221, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 223 — Aidan LeBlanc fired a 2-under-par 34, Brandon Farrin carded a 35, and Terry Manning had a 36 as the host Eagles edged St. John’s Shrewsbury in a Catholic Conference match at The Meadows in Peabody. Ray Dennehy was the medalist with a 33 for the Pioneers.

Wellesley 98, Newton North 70 — Jack Claflin (35 points) was the medalist for the Raiders (3-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Nehoiden GC.

Xaverian 221, Malden Catholic 260 — Junior Spencer Dumas shot an even-par 34 to lead the Hawks (2-1) to the Catholic Conference win at Mount Hood Municipal Golf Course in Melrose.

Boys' soccer

Archbishop Williams 5, Arlington Catholic 0 — Adam Stelljes (3 goals) helped carry the Bishops (2-0) to the Catholic Central League win.

Girls' soccer

Amesbury 6, Georgetown 1 — Alyssa Pettet netted a hat trick for the Indians (1-0) in the Cape Ann League win.

Bishop Feehan 7, Ursuline 0 — Junior Kaitryn Franchino and freshman Kileigh Gorman each scored their first career goals for the Shamrocks (2-0) in a nonleague win over the Bears.

Greater Lowell 10, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 1 — Aliza Som (2 goals, 1 assist) led the way for the unbeaten Gryphons (3-0) and Becca Cawthron scored two goals in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference game.

Silver Lake 4, Duxbury 3 — Lauren Dwyer and Taylor Kowilcik had two goals apiece for the Lakers, offsetting a three-goal performance from Duxbury sophomore Beth Yucius in the Patriot League matchup.

St. Mary’s 3, Malden Catholic 1 — Eighth grader Brooke Moloney scored once for the visiting Spartans (2-0), raising her total to four in two games in the nonleague win.