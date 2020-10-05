Wild deal Ryan Donato, G Devan Dubnyk to Sharks

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million. Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen. The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals . . . The Toronto Maple Leafs signed center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract. It marked the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native . . . The Pittsburgh Penguins placed the 33-year-old defenseman Jack Johnson on waivers so the club could buy out the remaining three years of the five-year, $16.25 million deal he signed with the club in 2018.

The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals on Monday, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin . For Donato, 24, who registered only 14 goals and nine assists in his only full-season in Minnesota, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-rounder in return. The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December for support for his wife as she dealt with a medical condition. Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years. He’ll enter the final season of his contract with a $4.33 million salary cap hit. Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has been seeking a veteran to challenge incumbent Martin Jones for the top spot in the net. Jones is still under contract for four more years at a cost of $5.75 million per season but hasn’t played to that level in recent years, posting an .896 save percentage in each of the past two seasons. Donato, the son of former Bruins stalwart Ted Donato , now the head coach at Harvard, will enter the final season of a two-year, $3.8 million contract, giving the Sharks — who finished last in the Western Conference this season — some additional depth on the wing to complement Tomas Hertl , Logan Couture , Evander Kane and Timo Meier . Donato had 15 points in his first 15 games with the Wild after being acquired in a trade with Boston on Feb. 20, 2019, for forward Charlie Coyle , who was San Jose’s first-round draft pick in 2010.

College football

Arizona’s Sumlin tests positive

fArizona football coach Kevin Sumlin tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices. The school said in a statement that the 56-year-old Sumlin received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities. Sumlin is among a handful of FBS coaches who have contracted COVID-19 over the past few months, including Florida State’s Mike Norvell. Arizona begins its six-game schedule on Nov. 7 at Utah. The school still plans to start preseason practice Friday . . . Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente again spent a significant portion of his weekly Monday news conference addressing the absence of players and coaches amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, this time after the Hokies' first road game of season, a 38-31 victory at Duke that propelled the Hokies into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 19. First-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was absent for a second consecutive game and the Hokies were missing 21 players, two fewer than their season-opening victory over North Carolina State. Fuente said it remained unclear if Hamilton will be with the team for its Atlantic Coast Conference game against No. 8 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Advertisement





Advertisement

Soccer

D.C. United quarantines four players

Four D.C. United players who were requested by their national teams will remain with the MLS club instead of traveling abroad and face a 14-day self-quarantine upon their return. Had they gone, Peru’s Yordy Reyna and Edison Flores, Venezuela’s Júnior Moreno and Estonia’s Erik Sorga probably would have missed six of the last eight regular season matches. With several regulars injured, United (2-8-5) could ill-afford to lose four regulars for an extended period. Clubs worldwide are required to release players during FIFA match windows. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic prompted soccer’s international governing body to modify the requirements . . . NYCFC, D.C. United’s opponent Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, said it negotiated with federations to withhold Anton Tinnerholm (Sweden) and Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg). Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) reported to his national team because, NYCFC said, he also must attend to a personal matter at home.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Answers sought in murder-suicide

Authorities are trying to determine who drove former Major League Baseball pitcher Charles Haeger from the Flagstaff, Ariz., area to the Grand Canyon, where he committed suicide a day after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend. Scottsdale police said Haeger abandoned his van between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 17 in northern Arizona and solicited a ride to the Grand Canyon. They said Haeger, a knuckleballer who pitched in the majors from 2006-10 for the White Sox, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers before becoming a minor league pitching coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays, was last known to have made a purchase at the El Tovar Hotel near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim just after 2 p.m. Saturday. His body was discovered about two hours later on a trail along the South Rim. Sgt. Brian Reynolds, a spokesman for Scottsdale police, said the department “is seeking the public’s assistance in determining how Haeger got from Mile Marker 303 on I-17 to the Grand Canyon.” Scottsdale police were seeking the 37-year-old Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in Friday’s fatal shooting of 34-year-old Danielle Breed, who owned a bar in Scottsdale. Police said Breed’s roommate reported hearing gunshots and seeing Haeger exit her bedroom with a handgun.

Advertisement



