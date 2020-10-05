Will Middlebrooks raises $55,000 for family of Jonathan Price, childhood friend shot and killed by police in Texas

Middlebrooks took to Facebook to report that Price, who is Black, was killed after being shot in the chest and back by a police officer in East Texas while trying to break up a fight at a gas station.

Middlebrooks subsequently clarified that Price was unarmed and trying to break up a fight between a man and woman at a gas station, and that he was basing his account on the fact that his friends were with Price at the time of his shooting.

According to local reports, Price’s family said that the 31-year-old was tasered and then fatally shot by an officer while trying to break up a fight at a gas station in Wolfe City, Texas. On its Facebook page, the City of Wolfe City reported that there was an officer-involved shooting that had resulted in the officer being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Middlebrooks started a fundraiser to support the cost of a funeral and memorial service for Price. As of Monday afternoon, it had exceeded its goal of $50,000.

