With no new positives for Patriots and Chiefs, it’s game on for Monday night

The NFL pushed the game back from Sunday afternoon after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both turned up positive on Saturday morning. But three days of subsequent re-tests for every member of both teams, which included rapid tests and overnight tests, all came back negative, according to the source.

The Patriots-Chiefs game is officially on for 7:05 p.m. Monday after COVID-19 tests from both teams came back negative Monday morning, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

The Patriots are flying to Kansas City on Monday morning, and are taking an extra plane to KC – one for most of the team, and one for the 20 or so team members who were determined to be in close contact with Newton last week. The Patriots will land in KC, stop for a few hours at a team hotel, play the game at night, and fly back to New England overnight.

Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of Newton, with Jarrett Stidham serving as the backup. For Hoyer, a 12-year veteran with 38 career starts, it will be his first start as a Patriot in six seasons with the team.

The Patriots also announced Monday morning that running back Sony Michel was downgraded to out for the game vs. the Chiefs because of a quadriceps injury.

In other COVID-19 news, the Tennessee Titans did not have any positive tests on Monday morning, per the source, breaking a streak of six straight days with a positive. A total of 20 Titans players and coaches have been infected over the past week-plus, forcing the Titans to close their facility and the NFL to postpone Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game.

The Titans still don’t know if they will be able to play this week’s game against the Bills, but Monday’s round of negative tests was a step in the right direction. The Titans will be allowed to open their practice facility and reconvene as a team only after multiple days of negative tests.

