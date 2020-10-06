Melodramatic ‘Flesh and Blood’ is held together by strong cast

Last Sunday, PBS’s “Masterpiece” premiered a new four-parter called “Flesh and Blood” that features a super cast. Francesca Annis stars as a recent widow and mother of three adult children who starts dating. Her new lover, a retired surgeon played by Stephen Rea, seems like a nice guy — but then maybe he’s a little shady and secretive. Her kids, played by Russell Tovey, Lydia Leonard, and Claudie Blakley, certainly think he is up to no good — which, it seems, only makes mom even more interested in him.

Meanwhile, a long-time neighbor keeps a sharp eye on the goings-on — creepily, maybe, or just affectionately; sometimes it’s hard to tell. She appears to worship the family, so maybe she hates them a little bit, too. The ambiguity is exquisitely and expertly delivered by Imelda Staunton, the actress who will be queen (Elizabeth, in the final two seasons of “The Crown”). The season is framed (not unlike “Big Little Lies”) by scenes involving a body being put into an ambulance, with Staunton talking to the cops about what she knows.