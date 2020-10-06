House lawmakers say Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google are abusing their dominance

(Bloomberg) -- A House panel proposed a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms to curb the power of US technology giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the result of a yearlong antitrust investigation that found the companies are abusing their dominance.

The recommendations, contained in a 449-page report from the House antitrust subcommittee, represent the most dramatic proposal to overhaul competition law in decades, and could lead to the breakup of tech companies if approved by Congress.

“Companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” the Democratic-led panel said. “These firms have too much power, and that power must be reined in and subject to appropriate oversight and enforcement. Our economy and democracy are at stake.”