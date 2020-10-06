Ocean Spray gives TikTok star a truck after his Fleetwood Mac/Cran-Raspberry video goes viral

And it isn’t every day that the Lakeville company’s CEO hops on a skateboard, sipping from a bottle of his company’s Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams," either.

But with their newly created TikTok accounts, Tom Hayes and Ocean Spray are getting in on the hype that started Sept. 25, when Nathan Apodaca — also known to hisfans as @420doggface208 — posted a video of himself doing the same thing.

While random — and strange — the video instantly struck a chord with TikTok’s young audience, garnering more than 24 million views. (The Los Angeles Times reported that Apodaca, 37, works as a laborer at a potato warehouse in Idaho, and his daughters introduced him to the app a few years ago). The TikTok star has publicly mentioned that he wanted a new truck, and he told the L.A. Times that in the video, he was “long boarding to work after his car battery died.”

Ocean Spray was so touched by Apodaca’s story, that on Tuesday the company gave him a new pick-up truck. The vehicle was cranberry red, of course, and the trunk was filled with Cran-Raspberry.

“He has brought such positivity to such uncertain times,” Hayes said in a statement. “When I first saw Nathan’s video, I knew Ocean Spray wanted to help...we’re so glad we could gift Nathan a cranberry-red truck, and be a part of movement that is bringing such positivity worldwide.”

(When asked how he was able to pull off the timely stunt, Hayes said he had only been on a skateboard once or twice before, and his first take “ended a little more abruptly.”)

“Thanks for the new wheels Ocean Spray,” he wrote in the caption.

Users appear to be drawn to Apodaca’s carefree and silly attitude, especially during a time of high stress between the ongoing pandemic and upcoming presidential election. Comments on the post include “stunning and somehow comforting,” and “the best vibes I’ve gotten in a long time."

Apodaca even caught the attention of Fleetwood Mac ― the band shared his video on Twitter the day after it was posted. The buzz accelerated over last weekend, especially after drummer Mick Fleetwood recreated the post. Although not as popular as Apodaca’s, it still had over 6 million views by Tuesday.





Since Apodaca posted his TikTok video, digital sales of “Dreams" have been up over 800 percent from the same period last year, according to data provided to the Globe by MRC Data, a firm that tracks music sales.

And because a bottle of Cran-Raspberry juice appeared in both videos, Ocean Spray also has benefited. One TikTok user described the video as a “cranberry juice commercial.”

Which it kind of is.

After the video went viral, it inspired thousands of other users — in addition to Fleetwood and Hayes — to put their own spin on it the trend. That means more people buying bottles of Cran-Raspberry juice to participate in the fun.

“That is exposure that is worth millions of dollars," said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of influencer-marketing firm Obviously. “You are reaching millions of people and you have thousands of creators incorporating your juice into their videos — the beverage brand is part of that entire conversation and creative journey for these people."

Karwowski said she expects Ocean Spray will see a boost in sales for Cran-Raspberry similar to what has happened with other products that appear in popular videos. Hayes said it is “too soon to see if the virality of the videos has affected sales,” but that the word-of-mouth exposure is “astonishing.”

TikTok trends have inspired people to buy everything from roller blades to men’s short-shorts this year. And the marketing comes free of cost.

“There are many companies that are like, ‘how did this happen?’” Karwowski said, adding that they often have to so some digging to figure out that a TikTok video was responsible.

This type of viral exposure is prominent on TikTok — as compared with Instagram or Facebook — because of the technology behind the app’s algorithm, which curates videos on a user’s feed based on their viewing history and other users' engagement tendencies. (On Instagram and Facebook, content is largely driven by who a user already follows).

“TikTok is always serving up complete new content form completely new new creators based on how many other people are liking and engaging with that content,” Karwowski said.





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.