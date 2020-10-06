What matters most to CEOs in these uncertain times? It’s not Trump

That is top of mind for local business leaders such as Herby Duverné as they manage through uncertain times. “If we don’t have a solution by March and April with a vaccine that is being distributed and effective, wow, that worries me a lot,” said Duverné, chief executive of Windwalker Group, a Boston online training company.

As the political world assesses how the US election may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak inside the White House , chief executives and investors remain fixated on another question: Will Congress pass a financial rescue plan big enough to boost consumer spending and sustain the economy until a vaccine is ready?

Stock prices have been moving in tandem with prospects for a stimulus deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked by phone for about an hour Monday and plan to continue negotiations this week.









Executives and analysts say a consensus is emerging on Wall Street and Main Street that a victory by former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading in national polls, would be at least a short-term positive for the economy since he would likely be more aggressive on containing the pandemic than Trump, and would immediately push for a big financial rescue bill.

“Stimulus is the most important thing for the market to see further gains,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust.

It’s been nearly 30 years since political strategist James Carville used the mantra “It’s the economy, stupid” to focus Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign on the issue Carville saw as paramount to voters. For Wall Street and Main Street in the fall of 2020, the recovery in consumer spending and job creation that began in May is in danger of stalling without a follow-on to the CARES Act that Congress passed in March.

Much of the $3 trillion in CARES Act money has been spent or is sitting in the bank as consumers build a cushion against further hard times. Businesses have blown through the forgivable loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program. And enhanced unemployment benefits that helped more than 20 million Americans get by for months has run out even as layoffs continue unabated.

“It’s vital to get some more money into the hands of the US consumers,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Funds in Boston. “Over this next quarter and going into the beginning of the new year, companies will continue to downsize because of the uncertainty.”

In a survey released Monday, the National Association of Business Economists said respondents had become less bullish about economic growth next year. The forecasters expect gross domestic product, the country’s output of goods and services, to expand 3.6 percent in 2021, down from a forecast of 4.8 percent growth in June. They see GDP falling 3.8 percent this year.

The biggest factors in achieving a full recovery will be a wide rollout of a vaccine and effective management of the virus in the interim, according to Mohamad Ali, CEO of IDG, the Framingham tech research and media company.

Ali said the other factor that weighs heavily on his mind as a business leader is the need for a peaceful transition in the White House, no matter who wins the November election.

“You want to see a normal election process. You want to see it handled with high integrity,” said Ali. “We want process predictability. When we don’t have process predictability, it’s hard to model things.”

The most recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll — taken after the first presidential debate but before Trump revealed he had COVID — showed Biden extending his lead over the president to 53 percent to 39 percent among registered voters.

Some investors said Biden’s widening lead in the polls may ease fears of a contested election, even if they are concerned that his vows to raise taxes and increase regulation are less business-friendly than Trump’s positions.

“A contested election and extended period of uncertainty is the worst-case scenario for markets,” said Dan Kern, chief investment officer at TFC Financial in Boston. “The market didn’t do well during the period of uncertainty after the disputed Bush-Gore election; it would be far worse if this election became the subject of one or more court battles.”

The Dow Jones industrial average lost as much as 5 percent from Election Day 2000 until the Supreme Court ruled Dec. 12 in favor of George W. Bush in his fight with Al Gore over vote-counting in Florida, whose electoral votes tipped the election in Bush’s favor.

Texas Governor George W. Bush and former vice president Al Gore in the final debate of their 2000 presidential election campaign, which ended only after the Supreme Court ended counting of votes in Florida. Ed Reinke/Associated Press





Boston wealth manager Karen Firestone said Wall Street normally adapts to whoever is in the White House and historically there is little difference in market performance between a Democrat or Republican. But this election is different.

“We don’t have a normal economy. We have purgatory across a wide swath of the world’s businesses, waiting for an effective vaccine,” said Firestone, CEO of Aureus Asset Management. “It’s all contingent on the control of the virus, and the control of the virus is politically connected, as we have seen so clearly in the past week.”

Of course, undergirding the market is the abundant and almost free money being made available by the Federal Reserve, through its purchases of government bonds and near-zero interest rates. It fueled a stock market rally even as the economy tanked in the second quarter and unemployment soared to unprecedented levels.

“It smooths out a lot when you have that much liquidity hitting the economy,” said Hans Olsen, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust in Boston.

What matters the most to Curt Carpenter, principal of Lekker Home in Boston, is a stable stock market and low interest rates. That’s what makes the clientele of his modern furniture and home decor store in the South End comfortable spending money.

And that’s what they did starting this summer after stocks largely recovered from their lows in March when the economy shut down. The Fed’s rock-bottom interest rates have encouraged home buyers to seek more space now that many are working remotely.

Carpenter said the need to furnish new homes, coupled with a work-from-home trend that spurred people to upgrade their furniture, has pushed his business up 25 percent over last year. He has been able to bring back all the workers who were laid off in the spring and is hiring two more people.

Not all small businesses have been as fortunate, but the key to a recovery is that people spend.

“The president,” said Carpenter, “doesn’t make that much of a direct impact on the economy. He shapes the policy. That’s it.”

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.