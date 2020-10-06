In 2020, this historian sees ‘an explosion’ of human decency and cooperation

“It’s not that we’re so smart. Or so strong. Or that we’re more powerful than other species,” he says. “We have an extraordinary ability to cooperate on a scale no other species can.”

Bregman is an academic-turned-writer who gained notice last year for pitching tax hikes to billionaires and telling off Fox News host Tucker Carlson. His new book, “Humankind: A Hopeful History,” mines everything from evolutionary anthropology to Enlightenment philosophy and 20th-century history to argue for our better nature. It was originally published in Dutch in 2019. We wanted to see how the thesis was holding up a year later. So we caught up with Bregman, 32, via Zoom at his home in the Netherlands.

Q. I picked up your book over the summer because I needed to feel better about my fellow humans. What inspired you to write it?

A. I think there were two reasons. The main reason was that I started to notice a real shift happening in science. A lot of scientists from diverse disciplines — anthropologists, psychologists, sociologists, archaeologists — seemed to be moving from a quite-cynical view of human nature to a much more hopeful view. Some of the really dark stories about our species were being debunked. I noticed this trend in social psychology, for example, where one after another classic experiment was going down. First the Milgram experiment, then the Stanford prison experiment.

The other reason is that my previous book, “Utopia for Realists,” was about all sorts of crazy ideas that might become reality in the future. I had this feeling that so many of the ideas I’m excited about, not only universal basic income but also participatory democracy — all of these things assume a more hopeful view of human nature.

Q. You open the book with a real-life version of William Golding’s novel “Lord of the Flies,” with real boys stranded on a real desert island. You also adapted the story for the Guardian newspaper, with the tale truly going viral. Can you tell us what you found?

A. While I was writing this book, I kept thinking about “Lord of the Flies” and wondering — did it ever really happen? Has there ever been a real-life case of kids shipwrecking on an island? After months of researching, I found that indeed it did really happen near Tonga, which is an island group in the Pacific Ocean. So I traveled to Australia and managed to find the captain who rescued them and also one of the original “Lord of the Flies” children, who’s not a kid anymore — he’s more than 70 years old.

Peter and Mano, they’re still the best of friends. And together, they told me what had happened on this island called 'Ata in 1965-66 when six kids were shipwrecked there. If it were fiction, people would say, well, that is very sentimental. Highly unrealistic. Worse than “Love Actually.” When they were discovered, they weren’t really rescued; that’s not the right word. They were in healthy condition. They had their own badminton court, their own gym. And now Hollywood is going to make a movie about it. We agreed on a studio together — New Regency, the makers of “12 Years a Slave.”

Q. Congratulations. Will the story be fictionalized? Or will it be a documentary?

A. Fictionalized like a big Hollywood epic. That’s what I think it should be and maybe what we need today. Because we humans, we become the stories that we tell ourselves. And for decades, we’ve been telling ourselves very cynical stories. So maybe especially right now, when we are genuinely worried whether American democracy will survive, we need to hear a different story that will bring out the best in us.

Q. Throughout the new book, you give examples of humans collectively rising above challenge. You write that “disasters bring out the best in us.” Is that still true in 2020?

A. When this pandemic started, we heard stories of people hoarding toilet paper. Which is not good and you obviously shouldn’t do that. But after a while, I think it became clear that what we really saw was an explosion of cooperation: billions of people radically adjusting their lifestyle to stop the virus from spreading further.

Q. You cite neurological research that finds powerful people do much less “mirroring” of others’ behaviors, which affects empathy and leads to cynicism. What’s your view of leadership in the current crisis?

A. This is probably the most relevant part of my book right now. If you look at how we’ve lived for the biggest part of history, when we were still nomadic hunter-gatherers, back then there was this process evolutionary anthropologists call survival of the friendliest. If you wanted to survive in the Ice Age, you needed friends. On your own, you would die. Imagine Donald Trump in the Ice Age. As a nomadic-hunter gatherer, he probably wouldn’t survive for long.

For thousands of years it was survival of the friendliest. But now we’ve ended up in a very different world where it seems to be survival of the shameless. And that is such an indictment of our current political system.

