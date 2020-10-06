5 places to go for South Shore bar pizza

There are dozens of places to eat bar pizza around the South Shore, and fan favorites are constantly shifting: One day it’s CRISP in Walpole, the next it’s Damien’s in Hanson or O’Tooles in Whitman. And for those who really enjoy rivalry, or are closer to Somerville, there’s Hot Box in Union Square’s Bow Market, which serves both South Shore bar pizza and North Shore roast beef.
So where to start digging in? Here are five places with strong followings and proven pizzas. Be aware that many businesses are cash only.
A Randolph bar pizza spot in an unlikely location: inside an AMVETS post. Open since 1953.
AMVETS Post 51, 9 AMVETS Lane, Randolph, 781-963-7171, www.randolphamvetspost51.org/Hoeysmenu.html
Owner Stephen Yannone serves some of the very finest bar pizza around, out of his Bridgewater garage. His parents started the business in 1974.
815 South St., Bridgewater, 508-697-8631
A standard bearer for South Shore bar pizza, run by the same family since 1949.
320 Center St., Randolph, 781-963-3100 or 781-963-9894, www.lynwoodcafe.com
Pembroke institution Poopsie’s, operating since 1973, has a devoted following.
243 Church St., Pembroke, 781-826-5282
If you grew up in Stoughton, this is where you got your pizza. Run by the Phillips family since 1955.
1119 Washington St., Stoughton, 781-344-2030, www.townspapizza.com
