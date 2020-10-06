An evening with chef Marcus Samuelsson

Marcus Samuelsson

The Harvard Graduate School of Design offers its Rouse Visiting Artist Lecture Series, which is open to the public, via Zoom. On Thursday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson will be the evening’s guest lecturer. Samuelsson’s list of accomplishments seems endless — from opening restaurants in the United States and abroad (including Harlem’s Red Rooster), receiving multiple James Beard Foundation Awards (including a Best Chefs in America award in 2003), competing on, and winning, cooking shows, hosting “No Passport Required” on PBS, authoring cookbooks and a memoir, and on and on. Samuelsson’s personal journey is remarkable. Born in Ethiopia, he was orphaned early; both he and his sister were adopted and raised by parents in Sweden, where he learned to cook alongside his maternal grandmother and later attended culinary school. Samuelsson’s lecture will touch on architecture, urbanism, and his new book “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.” “This pandemic has made me think a lot about how hard restaurants and Black chefs in marginalized communities are being impacted and what we can do to help,” says Samuelsson in an e-mail. Harvard’s Professor of Urban Planning, Toni L. Griffin, will host the virtual event alongside Thelma Golden, director and chief curator at The Studio Museum in Harlem, and Mark Raymond, director of the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. The event is followed by a Q & A. Register to attend at www.gsd.harvard.edu/event/marcus-samuelsson-in-conversation-with-toni-griffin.