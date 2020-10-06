Bountiful is chef-made meals, brought straight to your plate

Brown sugar glazed salmon from Bountiful. Julian Cohen

When the pandemic first hit, Julian Cohen checked in with his Cambridge neighbors to see if they needed help. Some were elderly and nervous about going to the market. Others were struggling to balance working at home, child care, and cooking. Laid off from his job as a barista at Hi-Rise Bread Company in Cambridge, Cohen cooked and delivered meals as a gesture of kindness. “I was looking for a way to help the best I could considering everything going on at the moment,” he says. Inspired by the demand, he had the notion to partner with a chef that had been furloughed, and in April launched Bountiful, a meal delivery and pickup service offering restaurant-quality dinners. The first chef to cook was Joe Schwartz from Craigie on Main in Cambridge. Now Keenan Goodwin, who had been at Somerville’s Fat Hen, takes the helm, cooking at Foundation Kitchen, a shared culinary space in Somerville. Goodwin prepares a different main course for every night and a choice of sides, using many ingredients from local purveyors and farms. The menu is set on Saturday for the coming week, and customers order online at the Bountiful website. The main courses might include soy-glazed salmon or cod with green pea risotto, pappardelle pasta, and pork ragu, and sides like fig and prosciutto salad, orecchiette pasta salad, or slow-roasted celery root (entrees range from $15 to $25; sides from $6 to $13). The company uses its own drivers and does nightly deliveries from 6 to 7 p.m. “They might even see me delivering the food,” says Cohen. To order, visit www.bountiful.kitchen. Delivery is available in Cambridge, Somerville, and neighboring towns, and Boston’s Back Bay and West End. Pickup is at Foundation Kitchen, 3 Washington St., Somerville.