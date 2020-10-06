Feeling nostalgic for bars? Us, too. This book helps

In the past, the October installment of this column has been dotted with Halloween puns and some allusions to “spirits.” But 2020 is scary enough and COVID-19 is canceling costume parties, so we turn our attention to what you talk about when there’s nothing else to talk about: the weather. Fall has started its slow advance, carrying with it that nostalgic craving for simple, stirred brown-spirit drinks. But this year it also brings nostalgia for bars themselves, those lost sanctuaries of Before Times.

That makes “The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book” an indispensable drinking companion for right now. The newest edition, which came out in 2016, contains more than 800 recipes culled from the original 1931 “Old Waldorf Bar Days,” a cocktail manual and cultural time capsule of the historic Manhattan hotel, and the 1934 update, “The Old Waldorf-Astoria Bar Book,” plus new ones. The 400-page volume is an epic achievement by Frank Caiafa, who managed the Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley and La Chine before the storied hotel was sold and closed in 2017.