Kyisha Davenport, bar director at Union Square’s Tanám, on being Black in Boston, running a restaurant right now, and gummy bears as comfort food

Brooklyn native Kyisha Davenport, 29, is the beverage director at the lauded Filipino restaurant Tanám in Somerville. In Tanám’s cooperative model, she’s also a worker-owner. It was founded by Olio Culinary Collective, largely run by women of color, dedicated to sustainability and fair labor practices. It’s a fitting place for a former organizer with UNITE HERE, a hospitality workers' union.

Why did you come to Boston from Brooklyn?

I came to Boston for two reasons: I was long-distance dating someone. That did not work out. I ended up marrying Boston instead — not the boy, just Boston. But, also, I worked in hospitality in New York, and I got a full-time job organizing with the local chapter of the hospitality workers' union [UNITE].

Advertisement

What’s different about the two places?

I mean, I’m from a big family. I have 13 brothers and sisters. I’m used to always being around people, just constantly being able to just be on the go, be on the move. I’ve lived all around New York City. In this way, New York grounds you, but Boston really grounds you because it’s such a concentrated space.

And I didn’t move here for school, so I think that experience is different. I moved here for work; moved here for life. And especially doing it on your own, you really have to get grounded very quickly because this is a city that thrives off of really close-knit connections. . . . The first year really sucked, because it was very hard to build that sense of community because folks didn’t trust that you were actually interested in building community here.

What were you doing in the labor field?

I was a shop steward. A shop steward is somebody who works a job, and they’re kind of like your on-the-job lawyer. So most of my time in New York I spent putting out fires, connecting to my co-workers, getting them informed around different collective issues we shared that we wanted to see in a contract, getting people their jobs back, making sure they were getting the correct schedules, the correct wages, time off, taking care of health insurance issues. And then, on a larger scale, leading our contract negotiations.

Advertisement

When I moved to Boston to work with UNITE, my primary responsibility was working with hotel workers, getting folks informed about what’s happening in terms of updates in the industry and day-to-day working conditions, putting out fires, getting people their jobs back, getting them to receive the correct wages.

The peak of my time organizing in Boston was being a part of the Harvard cafeteria workers' strike. That was definitely a pivotal moment for working people in Boston.

How has COVID-19 affected your working conditions?

We always joke, but it’s also very true, that time in a restaurant feels like everything and nothing at all. We closed March 15 — the Ides of March, very fitting. And then we reopened Sept. 4, and it was like, “Oh, no time has passed at all.” Taking that long a break was, I think, necessary for our personal health and was necessary for the health of our community, being a smaller restaurant, a much smaller space. And just kind of getting sleep! Our work in general is really exhausting.

Advertisement

As you know, our restaurant team is made up of three women of color, and the world is pretty exhausting for us in general. So having that downtime to kind of recuperate some of the energy — but also having space to really process everything that was happening, that has always been happening, but was just happening on such an acute scale. Since opening again, it’s been pretty exciting to be back. I think there’s no doubt that we have nerves around making it. We have nerves around keeping people safe while they’re in our space. We have nerves around not even having control over that sometimes.

How do you try to control it? What have you done differently?

We’ve scaled back some of our offerings. We used to do three menus at a time. Now we’re doing two, hoping to re-expand back to three. We’re just looking forward to continuing to get people back in our seats and figure out the way that we can still really connect to people, which is what our restaurant is based off of and what we thrive off of. It’s obviously not been as easy to really be intimate with folks the way we used to be.

We have our one 10-seat table. We can seat 10 people at a time, and we can be really close. Since then, we’ve moved onto our patio. We can actually accommodate a much larger group of people now, so it’s kind of interesting, but we’ve broken up the table. . . . You do get to have this opportunity to have more one-on-one conversation with people. With one big group of 10 folks, be they strangers or friends, sometimes it’s hard for everyone to kind of be able to have that one-on-one connection.

Advertisement

Kyisha Davenport posed for a portrait at Tanám in Union Square's Bow Market last year. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

So many restaurateurs are dreading the cold. How will that go?

For us, our history is in catering. We scaled down in order to get Tanám open but are preparing to scale back up. We’re planning on developing some creative semi-virtual offerings, just kind of trying to embrace the fact that people will be inside, regardless of where things shake out. If I’m not mistaken, this past week, Massachusetts saw its largest surge since May or June. So I think regardless of how that continues to progress or not progress, we’re going to see people wanting to be inside. So we’re hoping to just embrace that and dig into some online stuff, delivery stuff, catering stuff.

To be frank, it’s going to require organization among restaurants, support of workers in restaurants, and combining both of those things to really advocate at a local level, at a state level, at a national level to see serious relief packages — not just small loans that may be forgiven or may not be forgiven. … I think Massachusetts has more than enough resources to support the restaurant community, to support the largely Black and brown workforce that does the work behind the scenes, whether you know it or not. It will be a matter of: Do we see ourselves as equals? Do we want to be equitable?

Advertisement

During that first wave of the pandemic, we saw a lot of really fantastic leadership. I think what’s important to note is that access to resources to do things made a huge difference. For every large restaurant group that can kind of turn, make that pivot, and turn things around to be more of a community-focused offering, as opposed to a fine dining offering, there’s so many restaurants that don’t have the staffing, the capital, the access. You just don’t know the people who can do that thing for you. There’s no phone call that you can make. There’s no long-standing history of just, “I knew this guy for years, he painted my fence,” kind of a thing that you can really rely on.

I think we have to really expand our definition of community in the restaurant world in Massachusetts, in Boston, in Somerville, so on, and so forth. I think it’s going to take a lot of personal sacrifice and allowing people on the margins to really take up space and call the shots, so to speak.

How hospitable do you think Boston is to workers of color? As somebody who lives it, what do you want readers to know?

This is always a loaded question, And I feel like I’ve answered this question many times during the pandemic and every time it’s always like, “Ooh!” I mean, because it’s deeply personal, right? There’s no sound bite for this. My day-to-day interactions, even in the market, are fraught with a lot of anxiety around how I’m seen in spaces down to what my hair looks like that day, what I’m wearing that day, just trying to prevent negative interactions, trying not to question my intuition around how I perceive actions. Those things are a part of my day-to-day life working and living in Massachusetts.

I have the privilege to know and be connected to phenomenal women of color who could run restaurants with their eyes closed. [But] particularly in spaces that are not majority people-of-color spaces, you just are not afforded the same kind of safety, the same level of respect. I was talking to an assistant the other day, just the most consummate hospitality professional, and I was hearing her story about how she hasn’t been getting hours at work. Another sister — I’m trying not to be very specific because it’s their stories to tell — but someone told her to go back to Roxbury.

I think what I want for folks to know is that, your eyes need to be a lot more open. I think what I’ve known from many of my Black friends in Boston is that there is a desire to want to put your Boston identity first before your Blackness, because it feels potentially safer. But then I’ve also been there to comfort them when that does not show up for them. When at the end of the day, a conflict with a guest or a scheduling issue or harassment from a manager did not protect them, and now they’re looking for another job. They’re wondering if they even should be in the industry altogether.

There’s a lot of internal, emotional, mental labor that’s happening constantly. And it’s really something phenomenal that you don’t even realize it when I drop your drink at your table. I would want more people to really just plug into hospitality workers of color, who are speaking on it, who are trying to speak on it, who are even just reposting things out of fear of being really direct. … What we’ve found is that sometimes the support that we thought we’ve built up for ourselves outside of communities of color is very fragile.

Where do you see yourself in a year? Do you think that the industry can survive?

I think the future overall for the restaurant industry is more worker cooperatives, worker-led concepts across the board. I think that the term ‘essential worker’ has really kind of blown up in terms of realizing how critical your server, your busser, your dishwasher is to the survival of your business, to your livelihood, to the house that you get to build, to the kids that you get to put through college, and being really open and honest about how we can share resources in an equitable way so that everyone has those same opportunities.

It sounds very cliché, but the reason that I joined Olio and came on to open Tanám is because I knew that there is a finite path for me as a bartender, as a Black woman in the industry, as it stands now. And I knew that the finite path wasn’t going to afford me consistent health insurance, job security, and stability, which are things that everyone needs to thrive. In a particularly dangerous world for Black women, I definitely need it. I want to see more people like me having conversations about those business concepts that they’ve always dreamed about and getting educated on how to pool their resources to build out what a new restaurant looks like. It might sound a little grandiose, but I think Tanám is what the new restaurant looks like.

… So I hope in a year from now that a lot of folks who are out of work, a lot of folks who are working, are starting to build out connections to each other and educating themselves on what co-operatives are and how they can be used to really transform this industry.

Lighter question: Go-to quarantine snack?

Gummy bears. I have a problem.

Favorite area restaurant besides your own? Where would we find you hanging out in normal times?

Oh, this is a really good question. Pre-pandemic, definitely, I would have just gone to Shojo or Silvertone. I found a Silvertone matchbook the other day, and I was so sad.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.