Recipe: Alpine-style onions, cheese, and sausages go into this bread bowl snack for watching TV

Serves 8

Reminiscent of an apres-ski snack, this bread bowl filled with caramelized onions, crumbled sausage, and Gruyere makes a hearty snack for watching games on TV. Instead of the Gruyere, you can melt a milder tasting cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, in the bowl. An alternative to using toasted bread chunks in this Alpine-style dip is to serve it with halved baby potatoes that have been roasted or steamed. Two carbs on one plate is always a good thing.

½ pound fresh pork turkey, or chicken sausage, mild or spicy (casings removed) 2 tablespoons canola oil 3 medium onions, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon dried thyme Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup sour cream 6 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded (about 2 3/4 cups) 1 round sourdough, country, or Italian bread (7-to-8-inches in diameter)

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it into small clumps with the edge of a metal spoon, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the meat is browned and cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

2. Lower the heat to medium and add the oil to the skillet. When it is hot, add the onions, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir well. Cover the pan and cook, stirring occasionally and separating the onion slices into rings, for 15 minutes, or until the onions are golden brown. Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

3. Return the sausage to the pan with the sour cream, and all but 1/4 cup of the Gruyere. Stir well.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

5. Cut a circle about 5 1/2 inches in diameter in the top of the bread and lift it off. Cut or pull out the excess bread from the inside of the round, leaving the sides and bottom about 3/4-inch thick. Cut the bread pieces from inside the loaf and the round top into bite-size chunks.

6. Place the bread bowl on the baking sheet. Spoon the onion mixture into the bread and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Gruyere.

7. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the onion mixture is hot and the bread feels crisp. Remove the pan from the oven. Arrange the bread chunks around the bowl and return the pan to the oven. Bake for 8 minutes, or until the bread chunks are lightly toasted. (Total baking time is 28 to 33 minutes.)

8. Place the stuffed bread on a serving plate or board and surround it with the toasted bread pieces. Let guests spoon some of the onion filling onto their plates along with some bread chunks. When most of the filling is gone, cut the bread bowl into wedges to serve to the guests.

Lisa Zwirn