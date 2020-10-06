Recipe: Melting Brie in a hollowed out bread gives you instant fondue for a family meal

Serves 8

When you melt Brie in a hollowed out bread, it turns into a kind of cheese fondue. Trim and discard the rind from the outer rim of the Brie, leaving the rest of it intact. Take a slice off the top of a round bread to form a bowl shape and hollow out the center. Cut the top and bread from the center into pieces, toast them, spear them on long forks to dunk into the melted cheese.

1 round sourdough, country, or Italian bread (7-to-8-inches in diameter) 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1½ tablespoons olive oil 1¼ pounds Brie wedges, outer rind removed, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 ripe pear, halved, cored, and cut into slices (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Cut a circle about 5 1/2 inches in diameter in the top of the bread and lift it off. Cut or pull out the excess bread from the inside of the round, leaving the sides and bottom about 3/4-inch thick. Cut the bread pieces from inside the loaf and the round top into bite-size chunks.

3. In a small bowl combine the garlic and oil. Use a pastry brush to brush the oil mixture all over the inside of the bread bowl. Pile the Brie chunks inside the bread. Set the bread on the baking sheet.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the Brie melts. Remove the pan from the oven. Arrange the bread chunks around the bread bowl and return the sheet to the oven. Bake for 8 minutes more, or until the chunks are lightly toasted. (Total baking time is about 38 minutes.)

5. Place the bread on a serving plate or board and surround with the pear slices and bread pieces. Serve with fondue forks or skewers, or invite guests to spoon some of the melted Brie onto their plates along with some bread chunks. When most of the filling is gone, cut the bread bowl into wedges to serve to the guests.

Lisa Zwirn