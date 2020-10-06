Recipe: A nontraditional moussaka is a vegetable extravaganza covered with a rich cheese sauce

Serves 8

This vegetable extravaganza takes the traditional lamb-based dish of eggplant, meat sauce, and bechamel to vegetarian bliss with a few tweaks. Zucchini and potatoes team up with the eggplant, a tomato sauce is thickened with lentils and chickpeas, and a layer of a creamy bechamel (white sauce), infused with salty, tangy Pecorino Romano, tops off the dish. Make this when you have ample time, but like most dishes with several components, break them down, prep them in a logical order, and the process won't be as daunting. In this case, instead of frying the eggplant in the usual skillet method, roast it in a hot oven along with the zucchini and potatoes. While the vegetables cook, proceed to the sauces: put the tomato sauce together and while it simmers, make the cheesy bechamel. All that's left is to assemble the separate parts and bake the moussaka. Your efforts are rewarded with a dish that is lighter than the original, but deeply satisfying. You'll be happy to have enough to share with family and friends in your pod, perhaps with leftovers for a few lunches.

VEGETABLES

Olive oil (for the dish) 3 medium (about 3 pounds) eggplant, cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices 3 large (about 2 1/2 pounds) zucchini, halved crosswise and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch thick slices 5 medium (about 2 pounds) yellow potatoes, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch thick slices ¼ cup olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with olive oil.

2. Spread the eggplant, zucchini, and potatoes close together on the baking sheets in single layers and brush with oil. (You may have to roast them in batches.) Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and oregano. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until tender.

TOMATO SAUCE

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano ½ cup white wine 1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes, crushed in a bowl ¼ cup red lentils 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained

1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until it softens. Add the garlic, cinnamon, and oregano. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more. Stir in the wine and cook for 3 minutes, or until it reduces by half.

2. Add the tomatoes, lentils, and chickpeas to the pot. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

BECHAMEL

3 tablespoons butter 5 tablespoons flour 2½ cups milk 2 eggs ¾ cup grated Pecorino Romano Salt and pepper, to taste 6 tablespoons breadcrumbs

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mixture bubbles but does not brown. Whisk in 1/2 cup of the milk and when it is incorporated, gradually whisk in the remaining milk, stirring after each addition, until the sauce is smooth. Bring to a boil, still stirring. Lower the heat and simmer, stirring often, for 2 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Remove the pan from the heat.

2. In a bowl, whisk the eggs. One tablespoon at a time, whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot bechamel into the eggs until the eggs feel warm to the touch. Slowly whisk in the remaining sauce. Stir in 1/2 cup of the pecorino with salt and pepper.

3. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees.

4. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of the breadcrumbs into the baking dish. Cover with half the potatoes, half the zucchini, and half the eggplant. Spread with half the tomato sauce. Add the remaining potatoes and zucchini and remaining tomato sauce. Top with the remaining eggplant. Spread the cheese sauce on the top and sprinkle with the remaining 3 tablespoons breadcrumbs and remaining 1/4 cup pecorino.

5. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the top is golden. Let the moussaka rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Sally Pasley Vargas