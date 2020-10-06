Recipe: Spicy tomato sauce is baked with cheese in a bread bowl for this game-watching pizza snack

Serves 6

A chunky, spicy-as-you-like-it tomato sauce simmered with mushrooms is topped with Parmesan and mozzarella in this bread bowl. Instead of the mushrooms, you can also use one cup of cooked diced eggplant, zucchini, or pepperoni. The idea is that the bowl has all the elements of your favorite pizza with crusty, toasted bread as the base.

1½ tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion, chopped 4 ounces cremini or white button mushrooms, sliced or halved if large 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 can (28 ounces) whole peeled tomatoes ½ teaspoon dried oregano Pinch of crushed red pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil 1 round sourdough, country, or Italian bread (7-to-8-inches in diameter) 4 ounces shredded mozzarella (1 packed cup) ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they soften and start to brown. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 1 minute more.

2. Add the tomatoes to the skillet. They will splutter. Stir in the oregano, red pepper, salt, and black pepper. Use the edge of a metal spoon to break the tomatoes into small pieces. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and red pepper, if you like. Stir in the basil. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for 10 minutes. (You should have about 3 cups of chunky sauce.)

3. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

4. Cut a circle about 5 1/2 inches in diameter in the top of the bread and lift it off. Cut or pull out the excess bread from the inside of the round, leaving the sides and bottom about 3/4-inch thick. Cut the bread pieces from inside the loaf and the round top into bite-size chunks.

5. Place the bread bowl on the baking sheet. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the grated Parmesan into the bowl. Spoon in the tomato sauce. Cover with mozzarella and the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.

6. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the cheese is just melted. Remove the pan from the oven. Arrange the bread chunks around the bowl and return the pan to the oven. Bake for 8 minutes, or until the bread chunks are lightly toasted. (Total baking time is 33 minutes.)

7. Place the stuffed bread on a serving plate or board and surround with the toasted bread pieces. Invite guests to spoon some of the tomato sauce and cheese onto their plates along with some bread chunks. When most of the filling is gone, cut the bread bowl into wedges to serve to the guests.

Lisa Zwirn