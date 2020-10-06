Recipe: Stuff these baked potatoes with charred broccoli florets

Serves 4

Charred broccoli is a revelation. The little florets, which are steamed first, are transformed under the broiler and even become a little sweet. Here, the florets are stuffed into baked potatoes. Rub the potatoes with a little olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and bake them in 450-degree oven until the skin is firm and crisp. They'll take almost an hour. Scoop out the potato flesh and mash it with butter and cheddar cheese, then stuff the mash back into the skins with some of the florets. You can make the same dish by cutting the potatoes in half lengthwise and stuffing halves instead of the whole potato. If you're worried about time, microwave the potatoes for 10 minutes (skip the oil and salt), then finish baking them in the hot oven for another 20 minutes. For either method, use russets for the best, fluffiest flesh and poke the skins well with a fork before cooking so you don't have a potato explosion and a mess.

1 broccoli crown or 2 large spears broccoli Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 4 large russet (baking) potatoes 4 tablespoons butter, cut up 4 ounces grated sharp cheddar

1. Turn on the oven broiler. Slide an oven shelf about 6 inches from the element. Have on hand a 12-inch baking dish and a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Cut off all but 1-inch of the broccoli stems (use them in another dish). Peel the remaining stem. Cut the flower ends into florets. Fit a saucepan with a steamer insert and several inches of water. Bring to a boil, add the broccoli, and cover the pan. Steam for 2 minutes.

3. With tongs, transfer the broccoli to the baking dish. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Slide under the broiler and broil for 3 minutes, or until they look charred. With the tongs, turn the pieces. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Broil 3 minutes more.

4. Turn the oven temperature to 450 degrees. Position a rack in the center of the oven.

5. Rub the potatoes with enough olive oil to barely coat them. Sprinkle with salt. Prick each potato with a fork half a dozen times. Set them on the baking sheet and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, turning them halfway through baking, until the skins are crisp and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer.

6. Use a paring knife to make shallow slits in the top of the potatoes lengthwise and crosswise. With a spoon, scoop out as much flesh as you can, leaving thick walls of potato skin. Transfer the flesh to a shallow bowl and mash with a fork. Add salt, pepper, butter, and all but 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Pack the mashed potato back into the skins, adding several florets of broccoli to each one. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Sheryl Julian