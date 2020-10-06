Recipe: Tangy, slightly sweet Sloppy Joes meat sauce is baked in a bread bowl for TV snacks

Serves 8

Inevitably some of the tangy, slightly sweet meat sauce in Sloppy Joes slips from the burger buns they're served on. That makes the chunky sauce perfect for a bread bowl. Use toasted pieces of bread or chips to scoop up the sauce.

1 tablespoon canola oil 1 small onion, chopped ½ red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped 1 stalk celery, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 pound ground beef (85 to 90 percent lean) 6 ounces cremimi or Baby Bella mushrooms, chopped 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce Salt and black pepper, to taste Pinch of cayenne pepper 1 round sourdough, country, or Italian bread (7-to-8-inches in diameter) 1½ ounces shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (about 1/2 cup) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl.

2. Add the ground beef to the skillet. Turn the heat to medium-high heat, and cook, breaking the meat into small pieces with the edge of a metal spoon, for 4 minutes, or until the meat is no longer pink. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until most of the liquid evaporates from the pan.

3. Return the vegetables to the skillet. Add the tomato sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire, a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or cayenne pepper, if you like. Remove from the heat and set aside for 10 minutes to cool slightly.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

5. Cut a circle about 5 1/2 inches in diameter in the top of the bread and lift it off. Cut or pull out the excess bread from the inside of the round, leaving the sides and bottom about 3/4-inch thick. Cut the bread pieces from inside the loaf and the round top into bite-size chunks.

6. Place the bread bowl on the baking sheet. Spoon the meat sauce into the bread, mounding it slightly. (You might have a few tablespoons of sauce leftover.)

7. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the meat sauce is hot and the bread bowl feels crisp. Remove the pan from the oven. Sprinkle the cheese over the top. Arrange the bread chunks around the bowl and return the pan to the oven. Bake for 8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bread chunks are lightly toasted. (Total baking time is 28 to 33 minutes.)

8. Place the stuffed bread on a serving plate or board and sprinkle with parsley. Surround it with the toasted bread pieces. Let guests spoon some of the meat sauce onto their plates along with some bread chunks. (This is best eaten with a small fork or spoon.) When most of the filling is gone, cut the bread bowl into wedges to serve to the guests.

Lisa Zwirn