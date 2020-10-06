Charlie Baker glad Trump is recovering but chides him for ‘ignoring advice of public health’

Baker added, “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for the president or any other public official to ignore the advice of the public health ... community."

"I’m glad the president and first lady seem to be recovering from their episode of COVID,” Baker said during his regular briefing in Salem, where the governor and other officials touted a grant program for improving streets and sidewalks to support outdoor dining and recreation amid the pandemic.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday said he was glad President Trump and Melania Trump appeared to be on the mend following their COVID-19 diagnoses, but the Republican governor also appeared to take a swipe at the commander-in-chief for ignoring the advice of health professionals.

Asked about Trump’s statement that people shouldn’t “be afraid” of the virus, Baker said, “this is a very contagious virus and it can have horrible consequences for people. Period.”

He said he thinks everyone in public life including the president must “carry the message” that safeguards such as face coverings are important.

“His own CDC says you should wear a mask,” Baker said.

Trump was hospitalized Friday following his coronavirus diagnosis and left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening.

In a brief statement Tuesday, Trump’s doctor, Naval Commander Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.” On Monday afternoon, shortly before his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Conley offered that the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week.

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95 to 97 [percent],” Conley said. “Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.”

Also during Tuesday’s briefing in Salem, Baker recommended an “outdoors” celebration on Halloween night, with residents putting candy on their front porches and wearing masks and gloves if they pass out candy face-to-face.

“There’s no question there will be people in Salem in October," Baker said in a nod to the city’s reputation as a Halloween epicenter.

He praised Salem for signage requiring masks and its “mask ambassador” program, which Mayor Kim Driscoll said has helped her city achieve 95 percent compliance with mask orders.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Adam Vaccaro of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

