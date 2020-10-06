Beverly Powder House restored for a new generation of visitors

Contractors recently completed the restoration of the historic Beverly Powder House.

The five-month project involved major upgrades to the interior and exterior of the two-century old structure connected to the city’s military past. Erected in 1809, the Beverly Powder House atop Prospect Hill was used to store gunpowder for the city’s militia, including during the War of 1812. Since the militia disbanded in 1840, it has sat idle and had become deteriorated.

The project, designed by architect Richard Smith and carried out by the firm Louis C. Allegrone, included repairing brickwork, replacing the existing asphalt shingle roof with an historically appropriate wood shingle roof, replacing interior walls, and adding landscaping. The $244,500 restoration was funded through state and federal grants, city funds, and a private donation.