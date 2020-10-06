Here’s what Rhode Islanders want from the next coronavirus relief package

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I never forget how many timeouts I have left. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 25,419 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 326 new cases since Friday. The most recent test-positive rate was 3.2 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,121. There were 92 people in the hospital, seven in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

It’s still unclear if and when Congress will approve another coronavirus relief package, but a new poll shows that 80 percent of Americans support or strongly support a new round of federal funding to support individuals and industries that have been hit hardest by the virus.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States also shows that Rhode Island’s support for a relief package is even higher: 82.2 percent.

So what kinds of help do Rhode Islanders want? You can read the full poll here, and this is a breakdown of seven different categories that were suggested, along with the percent of residents who support them.

(National rank)

Direct cash stimulus: 81.4 percent (8)

$600-a-week extended unemployment: 51.9 percent (25)

Small business loans: 66.6 percent (2)

Aid to K-12 schools: 64.6 percent (5)

Aid to hospitals: 71.1 percent (3)

Aid to essential industries: 44.8 percent (3)

Aid to state and local governments: 49.1 percent (5)

As you can see, a direct cash stimulus similar to the $1,200 payment that was offered earlier this year has the most support among Rhode Islanders, while aid to hospitals is the second-most favored form of relief (Lifespan and Care New England officials are high-fiving somewhere).

Vermont residents had the most support for every option, except extended unemployment and aid to essential industries. Interestingly, Utah residents had the lowest support for every option, and only direct cash payments reached 50 percent.

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern. They surveyed 20,315 individuals across the country between Sept. 4 and Sept. 27 via an online poll. In Rhode Island, the margin of error was plus or minus 8 percentage points.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ The first day of the Jeff Britt trial gave outsiders a rare view into the seedier side of Rhode Island politics, and Ed Fitzpatrick was there to capture it all.

⚓ Count a well-known Rhode Island doctor as one of the physicians who was troubled by the way President Trump’s doctors have described his condition as he battles the coronavirus.

⚓ Former Rhode Island College professor Lawrence Sykes, who helped develop the school’s photography concentration, died Sept. 22 at the age of 89.

⚓ Former Brown University football player Bill O’Brien has been fired as head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics I: Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator Kamala Harris is suddenly a must-watch.

⚓ Politics II: US Senator Ed Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor sparred in their only debate last night.

⚓ Sports: In a case that could forever change baseball’s farm system, the US Supreme Court has allowed a class-action lawsuit involving minor league ballplayers to move forward.

⚓ Restaurants: Memorabilia from the now-closed Cheers bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is set to be auctioned off today.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ We’re already up to a couple of hundred entries in our election contest, so make sure you join the fun. The winner gets a $100 gift card to Frog & Toad.

⚓ Day two of the Jeff Britt trial begins at 10 a.m. You can listen to the livestream here (it’s worth it).

⚓ Spike Cohen, the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential nominee, is scheduled to be in Providence this afternoon.

⚓ Rhode Island has been home to many fascinating scoundrels over the years, including the late Louis “The Coin” Colavecchio, who became one of the world’s great counterfeiters. The Morris Public Library in Connecticut has a virtual panel scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to discuss Colavecchio’s memoir and his run-ins with the law. You can register here.

