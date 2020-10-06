Kowloon restaurant to alleged stool thief: Return our ‘kidnapped’ tiki chair, or live in infamy

“One of our Tiki chairs was kidnapped,” the restaurant wrote on Twitter Monday night. “We have the culprit on camera! He took our yellow Tiki Chair. In the spirit of kindness, we ask that it be returned, no questions asked. If he returns it by Friday, we won’t release his photo on social media. Please return our Tiki chair!”

The owners of the Route 1 restaurant say they’re giving the suspect who allegedly absconded with an ornate restaurant seat until the end of the week to bring it back. If not? Well, they might distribute a video and images of the crime taking place on Kowloon’s social media accounts.

If you’re the person who walked off with a tiki-themed stool from the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, you might want to put it back where you found it — or your face could end up plastered on an online wanted poster.

The chair, which depicts a grinning face with large white teeth and has a yellow stool seat on top, is part of a set of five similar chairs that were going to be featured at a new outdoor tiki bar, according to additional details about the theft posted to Kowloon’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Because plans for the bar had to be scrapped due to the pandemic, the seats were instead put on display in the restaurant’s main lobby.

The male culprit — who the restaurant called “a scoundrel” — allegedly scooped up the decorative seat as he headed out the door last Thursday around 10 p.m., the post said. He was reportedly with two friends at the time.

Kowloon staff said they’d like to take the high road to getting their property back. But if the suspect doesn’t comply, they have no problem releasing proof of the crime that was caught on tape.

Advertisement

“... He will become infamous!," the restaurant said on Facebook.

Bob Wong, one of the restaurant’s owners, said in a phone interview that the seats were hand-carved and cost a few hundred dollars each.

He said he’s trying to make light of the situation by framing it as a “kidnapping” on social media. But at the same time, he’d like the right thing to be done.

“Besides just being a joke it is like a life lesson. We really do want it back. You shouldn’t be taking other people’s things,” Wong said. “The ball’s in the other person’s court, how far he wants to take it.”

Wong said a similar incident happened last year when someone stole a tiki figurine from the restaurant’s bar top. The Kowloon played into the theft by putting out a plea for its safe return. After the story was picked up online, someone anonymously brought it back, Wong said.

Wong hopes the same can be done this time around.

People who are fans of the restaurant, which transformed its parking lot this summer into a drive-in theater and outdoor eating area to keep attracting customers amid the pandemic, were outraged by the latest act of thievery.

“Who would steal from the [Kowloon]. It’s the greatest place ever ran by the nicest people ever,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Give them back the Tiki!”

Others said the culprit shouldn’t get a free pass.

“Cut right to the chase and release everything,” someone said beneath the restaurant’s Facebook post. “If they have no regard for your property, have no regard for them. Press all relevant charges as hard as you can.”

Advertisement





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.