Large number of UMass Amherst students disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols

A large number of the 195 students disciplined this semester at The University of Massachusetts Amherst violated COVID-19 protocols, a university spokesman said.

The university could not provide the exact number of cases related to COVID-19, but “it is accurate to say that a notable number of the cases are connected to COVID public health concerns referred to the university,” UMass Amherst spokesman Edward Blaguszewski said in an e-mail.

It is not known what, if any, actions were taken against the students.