Large number of UMass Amherst students disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols

A large number of the 195 students disciplined this semester at The University of Massachusetts Amherst violated COVID-19 protocols, a university spokesman said.
The university could not provide the exact number of cases related to COVID-19, but “it is accurate to say that a notable number of the cases are connected to COVID public health concerns referred to the university,” UMass Amherst spokesman Edward Blaguszewski said in an e-mail.
It is not known what, if any, actions were taken against the students.
“Emphasizing a confrontational approach can be counter-productive and discourage participation in contact tracing efforts,” he said. “However, if students are involved in egregious or repeated acts in violation of the UMass Amherst Community Agreement, such matters are forwarded to the Dean of Students for review and potential sanction under the Code of Student Conduct.”
The violations occurred from the start of the fall term through the end of September, he said.
UMass Amherst has reported 124 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 6, according to the college’s dashboard.
Due to COVID-19, only students with in-person classes returned to campus this fall, according to previous reporting. About 740 students are living on-campus, and about 2,400 students living off-campus have in-person classes.
