Maine man charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law after turning himself into police

Glenn Brown, 64, of Lincolnville, was arrested and charged with murder at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Maine State Police. He is charged with the deaths of his sister, 64-year-old Tina Bowden, and her husband, 64-year-old Richard Bowden, police said.

A Maine man who allegedly shot his sister and her husband in their Waldo home walked into a police station to report the double shooting, authorities said.

Brown walked into the Belfast Police Department to report the shooting, police said in a statement. Belfast police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s department responded to the Bowdens' home on Bonne Terre Road in Waldo, where they found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Tina Bowden was found dead at the scene and Richard Bowden was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast where he died, the statement said.

Brown was taken to the Waldo County Jail and was scheduled to appear in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, police said in the statement

