Man accidentally shoots himself at Steamship Authority terminal in Woods Hole

A man accidentally shot himself with a handgun at the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole terminal in Falmouth on Tuesday evening, the authority said in a statement.
The shooting took place inside a bus shelter at the terminal and was reported around 7:45 p.m., the authority said.
The man suffered an injury to his torso and was treated by the Falmouth Fire and Rescue Department, according to the authority.
There were no other injuries, and the authority is “cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” it said.
A Falmouth police spokesman did not immediately respond to inquiries about the shooting Tuesday evening.
