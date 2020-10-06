Man taken into custody for allegedly stabbing construction worker in Cambridge

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a construction worker in the arm Tuesday afternoon, Cambridge police said.
The worker sustained non-life-threatening injures after being stabbed near 808 Memorial Drive, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.
“It appears the suspect had some sort of mental health issue, which is why we have not released his name,” Warnick said.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital just after 2:30 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.