Medford releases ‘roadmap’ for fighting racism

Four months after Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn declared racism a public health crisis in Medford, officials are providing residents an update on what is being done to address the problem.
The city recently released an online report detailing the work departments are undertaking to promote equity and inclusion in city services and to combat racism in the community.
The “Social Justice Roadmap” (medfordma.org/mayor/social-justice) also outlines proposed goals for continuing and expanding on those efforts, which are particularly aimed at addressing ways racism disproportionately impacts the health and quality of life of people of color.
The city plans to update the report regularly and hold public events related to it. “In June 2020, I officially declared racism a public health crisis in Medford," Lungo-Koehn said in a statement. "To effectively move forward, it is important to understand our baseline and the work that has been done, both internally as a city government as well as with our many community partner agencies.”
