Needham to offer free downtown parking through end of year

Shoppers can continue to park for free on downtown Needham streets through the end of the year.

Town officials recently extended free parking, which began in June, to support local businesses during the pandemic. The town will continue to strictly enforce the two-hour parking limit to ensure spaces are available for shoppers.

“It is our hope that by extending the free meter program for the rest of the year, we can make it easier for the public to visit the many great businesses we have in town during a time when they need it the most,” Select Board member Marianne Cooley said in a statement.