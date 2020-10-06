Rochester man seriously injured in New Bedford crash

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A 69-year-old man from Rochester suffered life-threatening injuries after his car windshield was struck by debris flying from a truck that was breaking down on the opposite side of Interstate 195 in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a 2003 Ford pick-up traveling west on I-195 experienced mechanical problems that resulted in the transmission sending debris into oncoming traffic on the eastbound side, State Police said in a statement.

After the debris hit the man, his 2011 Mazda Tribute continued down the road before hitting the median barrier, the statement said.

Advertisement

No charges have been filed at this time, State Police said.

The left lane was closed to facilitate the rescue response and investigation, State Police said.

All eastbound lanes were closed for the vehicle’s removal at 6:50 p.m., and all lanes were reopened at about 7:45 p.m., the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, the statement said.

Troopers were also assisted on-scene by New Bedford and Dartmouth EMS and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, State Police said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.