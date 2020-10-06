SJC reduces conviction of Theater District killer to second-degree murder in death of Revere veteran

The SJC applied its new thinking to the appeal of Peter Castillo, who was convicted in Suffolk Superior Court for the 2012 shooting of Stephen Perez, an Army veteran from Revere, and sentenced to life without parole. Using its special powers, the court reduced Castillo’s conviction to second-degree murder, clearing the way for possible parole in the future.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously refined legal reasoning juries must employ before convicting someone of the most serious crime on the Massachusetts law books — first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life without parole sentence — when prosecutors insist the death was an act of “extreme atrocity or cruelty."

In a revision to an 1858 law that established separate crimes of first- and second-degree murder, the state’s high court on Tuesday said shooting someone once in the back does not automatically warrant life imprisonment without parole, even if the victim suffers a painful death.

One of the key changes outlined in Tuesday’s ruling is that the "consciousness and degree of suffering of the victim” will no longer be a standalone reason for a conviction. That legal principle focuses too much attention on the victim, and not enough on the defendant, who is the person on trial, the SJC said.

“The extent of a victim’s suffering may bear on matters of chance or on whether the defendant was a poor shot, rather than on whether the conduct of the defendant was unusually atrocious or cruel,'' the late Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants wrote for the court. Gants died last month but wrote the ruling before his death.

Since existing law “in some instances, [may] permit a jury to find extreme atrocity or cruelty based only on the degree of a victim’s suffering without considering whether the defendant’s conduct was extreme in either its brutality or its cruelty, we now revise them,'' Gants wrote.

Perez was in the Theater District on April 28, 2012, with friends when he fought with two associates of Castillo. Castillo then fired a shot into Perez’s back. Castillo, who fled to the Dominican Republic shortly after the shooting, was seen committing the shooting on cellphone video taken by bystanders, the SJC said.

Perez was conscious when he was rushed to a Boston hospital, reached out to the EMT caring for him and rising up from the stretcher during the ambulance ride. Suffolk prosecutors said that was proof of the intense suffering Perez experienced, the SJC said.

But the overriding concern should have been Castillo’s actions and not Perez’s pain. the SJC said as it used its power to reduce Castillo’s conviction to second-degree murder.

"The defendant’s conduct — firing a single shot into the victim’s back — was stupid, senseless, and cowardly. Indeed, where it tragically caused the death of a young man, it was atrocious and cruel,'' Gants wrote.

But “nothing about the facts of this case suggests that the defendant’s conduct [is] ... an act that is extremely wicked or brutal, appalling, horrifying, or utterly revolting."

Gants said the court will not apply its new thinking retroactively. It will apply only to upcoming murder trials across Massachusetts.

The new rules require jurors to consider three issues in order to find that a killing qualifies as “extreme atrocity or cruelty.” To convict, they must find at least one of the following things to be true, the court said:

- The defendant was “indifferent to or took pleasure in the suffering of the deceased."

- “The defendant’s method or means of killing the deceased [was] reasonably likely to substantially increase or prolong the conscious suffering of the deceased."

- “The means used by the defendant [was] ... excessive and out of proportion to what would be needed to kill a person."

The court noted that in order for a single blow or gunshot to be considered extremely atrocious jurors had to make one of those three findings.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.