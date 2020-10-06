Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Tony Award nominee, actor in Spike Lee films

In posts to Instagram, Lee said he was “So Sad to Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother” and highlighted Mr. Byrd’s roles in the films “Clockers” (1995), “Bamboozled” (2000), and “Chi-Raq” (2015).

Those roles —and the contrast they offered, colleagues say, to the actor himself — were remembered in a series of tributes for Mr. Byrd, 70, who was shot to death on an Atlanta street early Saturday.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor, was more widely known among movie-goers for portraying characters who were rough around the edges in a series of films by Spike Lee.

“Rest In Peace Brother Byrd,” Lee wrote.

Advertisement

Lee highlighted his role as “The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS,” yet the actor was “the opposite of how he looked,” said his longtime friend Craig Wyckoff, “and the opposite of what he played.”

Nasser Metcalfe, an actor and a friend of Mr. Byrd’s, said he had been “struck by his humility.” At a showing of “Clockers” at a theater in Atlanta before the two met, both actors were in the audience.

It wasn’t a screening, Metcalfe said, “just the 8 o’clock showing at the local multiplex.”

When the film ended, some of the people who had been sitting near Mr. Byrd stood up and applauded him. Mr. Byrd “very humbly” accepted their praise but did not want the spotlight on himself.

“He appreciated the love, but he didn’t necessarily want to be the center of attention,” Metcalfe said in a phone call Sunday.

Mr. Byrd also appeared in the 1996 film “Set It Off,” with Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, and Vivica A. Fox. He played Luther, a sarcastic, foul-mouthed owner of a janitorial service.

He was nominated for a 2003 Tony Award for his role in a Broadway revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” with Whoopie Goldberg and Charles Dutton. (A television adaptation is coming to Netflix, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, who died in August.)

Advertisement

“Loved working with you Byrd,” Davis wrote in a tweet Sunday. “What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way.”

A review of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in Variety in 2003 hailed Mr. Byrd as “a singular pleasure in the role of Toledo, the verbally fastidious piano player who dispenses nuggets of African history and homegrown philosophy.”

“The prim set of Byrd’s mouth and the expressive gymnastics of his eyebrows gently accent Toledo’s more pompous asides,” the reviewer, Charles Isherwood, wrote, “but he brings the right measure of natural gravity to Toledo’s more painfully authentic ruminations.”

Wyckoff said that in recent years Mr. Byrd had started teaching acting as he tried to “get his personal life together” after a set of personal struggles.

In an upcoming film, “Freedom’s Path,” about the Underground Railroad, Mr. Byrd plays the role of Abner, a father figure to a group of former slaves.

Atlanta police said his death is under investigation. At about 2 a.m. Saturday, he was found “unresponsive” by officers, said Anthony Grant, a spokesperson for the police. He was pronounced dead of “multiple gunshot wounds to the back,” Grant said.

Wyckoff, who had represented Mr. Byrd, said Sunday that he had spoken with a “circle of friends” who said Mr. Byrd had gotten into an argument with someone at a store and “that person must have followed him home.” The police declined to confirm that account.

Advertisement

Information about Mr. Byrd’s survivors was not immediately available.

He was born in Florida and raised in Georgia, Metcalfe said.

Mr. Byrd graduated from Morris Brown College, a historically Black liberal arts college in Atlanta, with a degree in education. He then attained a master of fine arts in dance from the California Institute of the Arts.

When the two first met at an Atlanta restaurant where Metcalfe was working, Mr. Byrd advised him to “just focus on your craft.” In the early 2000s, when Mr. Byrd moved to New York for his role on Broadway, the actors lived two blocks from each other in Harlem. They would read through scripts together, he said.

“There was no limit to his generosity,” Metcalfe said. “That’s who the man was.”



