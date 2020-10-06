Three Hudson school community members test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Rodrigues announced an unrelated case was identified at Farley Elementary School.

Two positive cases at Forest Avenue Elementary School were reported on Friday, Hudson Superintendent Marco Rodrigues said in a letter to families on Oct. 2.

Three Hudson school community members at two schools tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

Rodrigues said he could not provide specific information about who tested positive. According to the town’s website, Hudson has had a total of 270 positive cases and 32 people are currently quarantining.

Parents of students who were in close contact with the community members have been notified, he said.

Any students who came into contact with them must quarantine for 14 days, he said. Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms and to notify their school nurse if their children tests positive.

Both schools have been sanitized with a focus on the areas frequented by those who tested positive, Rodrigues said.

Remote learning will be provided to all students who are in quarantine, he said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.