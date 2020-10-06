Three-vehicle crash involving military vehicles on Route 495 in Hopkinton

Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash, involving two US Army Humvees and a commercial truck, in Hopkinton on Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

At 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to a minor crash on I-495 north at Exit 22 in Hopkinton.

A 23-year-old Acushnet man driving a military vehicle, a 22-year-old Bridgewater man driving a second military vehicle, and a 22-year-old Wrentham man driving a truck owned by Reilly’s Express of Bellingham were involved in the crash, Procopio said.