Three Worcester firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Three Worcester firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, and 27 others are in quarantine after potentially coming into contact with them, officials said.
The quarantined firefighters will be tested by the end of the week to allow for the virus’s incubation period, Walter Bird, a spokesman for the Worcester city manager’s office, said in an e-mail.
Two stations are affected and being cleaned daily, he said.
Fire services are not interrupted, he said.
