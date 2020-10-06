'To a beautiful young lady, inside and out’ — fund-raiser launched for woman hit by stolen truck in Public Garden

And Guimaraes, Reynolds wrote, “has a son that is 9 years old she cares for together with her husband.” Reynolds wrote Friday that Guimaraes remained “in critical condition in the Tufts Medical Center.”

The GoFundMe site for Guimaraes, launched by Selma Parker Reynolds on behalf of Guimaraes’s husband, Jonas Araujo, says the couple was just married a couple of weeks ago.

An online fund-raiser for Kamila Guimaraes, the woman badly injured when she was struck by a stolen truck while walking Friday in the area of the Public Garden, had raised more than $10,000 by noon on Tuesday.

Authorities have said Keith M. Andrade, 58, allegedly stole a pickup truck in downtown Boston on Thursday afternoon and then crashed it into a fence at the Public Garden, striking and seriously injuring the woman.

She was walking near the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets when she was hit around 4:23 p.m. by the dark-colored pickup truck, according to Boston police, who at the time said she had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Andrade was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, legal filings show.

A not guilty plea was entered on Andrade’s behalf, and Judge Mark H. Summerville ordered him held on $20,000 cash bail, according to court records.

In setting the bail, Summerville cited a number of factors including Andrade’s “history of defaults” and “several open cases” in Boston Municipal Court, records show. Andrade’s next hearing is slated for Oct. 27.

Guimaraes and her husband, Reynolds says in the GoFundMe appeal, “got married 2 weeks ago and were so happy with this accomplishment. She will need help for rent and other expenses as the recovery road may be in hospitals for a while. And also not able to work for a long period of time. Please help with any amount to assist her family” while she remains at the hospital.

A call to a number listed for Reynolds wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

A number of donors posted messages of support and encouragement.

“To a beautiful young lady, inside and out, our prayers and good wishes are with you and your entire family. May God bless you with a quick recovery,” one donor wrote. “May God bless your entire family and bring them peace of mind and heart.”

Just before 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, the fund had raised $10,765. The goal’s $15,000, according to the appeal.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.