Two suspected coronavirus deaths over three-day period on Nantucket

“This marks the second suspected COVID-19-related death in the past three days among individuals who tested positive for the disease on Nantucket,” said the joint statement from the island’s Health Department and Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The statement said an “individual” had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away Sunday after being transferred to “a higher level of care.” The statement didn’t indicate the age or gender of the victim, nor did it say what hospital the person was brought to for higher-level care.

Previously, officials said another person diagnosed with COVID-19 had died Friday.

“With Nantucket still designated as a high-risk community by the state of Massachusetts, the Town of Nantucket and Nantucket Cottage Hospital are urging the island community to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and adhere to the orders put in place by the Commonwealth and the Town to protect our population during the pandemic,” Monday’s statement said. “We must continue to work together to stop the spread of this virus and have a safe fall and winter season.”

Nantucket has had prior issues with the virus.

In late July, town officials voted that establishments must close at midnight, with an 11:30 p.m. last call for alcohol. The order did not apply to restaurants that don’t serve alcohol.

That decision was made after many island visitors had been seen leaving restaurants inebriated after closing, often without masks or in close proximity.

“It’s mostly at night that we’re seeing the problems,” Roberto Santamaria, the town’s health and human services director, said in July when the island decided to institute midnight closings.

The town Board of Health has an emergency meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday. Among the items on the agenda is an “emergency order discussion," records show. Further details on what’ll be discussed weren’t immediately available.

According to the most recent weekly public health report put out by state officials, Nantucket as of Sept. 30 remained in the red high-risk category for coronavirus transmission, with 18.9 cases per 100,000 people in the prior two weeks. More than eight cases per 100,000 gets a community in the red.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the island’s lone hospital, was reporting on its website that as of Monday evening, the facility had recorded 149 positive tests out of 9,706 performed there since mid-March.

Gary Shaw, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a statement Friday that the total number of new cases on the island in the prior week had been 38, with a 7-day positive test rate of 6.5 percent.

“To underscore the seriousness of this situation, I will share with you that one of our inpatients who tested positive for COVID-19 was transferred by Medflight helicopter to a higher level of care due to the severity of the illness this person was experiencing,” Shaw said. “This is the third COVID-positive patient who has needed to be transferred by Medflight in the past week.”

Shaw said that while most COVID-19 cases are generally mild, the virus can cause death or serious illness in a small percentage of patients.

“Generally these are people who are older or have preexisting conditions, but COVID-19 can impact healthy people too, and we are just beginning to understand the potential for long-term health impacts of the disease,” Shaw said. “This is why we urge everyone in the community to take this situation extremely seriously and recommit to the precautions that will limit the spread and keep our community safe.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.