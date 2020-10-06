Vacant police barracks could become arts center

The Massachusetts Cultural Council is giving Hull Artists $22,000 to help determine whether the long-empty state police barracks across from Nantasket Beach can be turned into a regional community arts center.

Hull Artists, a local nonprofit, must raise an equal amount of money to pay for the study. The group has raised about $10,000 and plans to ask the town to contribute money through its Community Preservation Fund, according to Bart Blumberg, Hull Artists president.

The state-owned building at 213 Nantasket Ave. was built in the 1930s and served as a station for first the State Police, and then the Department of Conservation and Recreation police. It has been vacant since 1992.