Virus prompts Johnson & Wales to move to remote learning; Brown starts in-person classes

Culinary, baking, and pastry lab students will be allowed to attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday only.

Thirty-eight students who live off campus tested positive for the disease last week, and all students will be tested starting Wednesday, the statement said.

Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island is moving to fully remote classes and telling students to stay in their dorms or off-campus apartments in an effort to control a coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Monday.

“The measures we are taking will help protect our campus community as well as those who live in the neighborhoods where our students reside,” President Marie Bernardo-Sousa said in a statement. “Let’s continue doing what needs to be done so we can finish the fall semester on track while keeping each other safe and healthy.

Classes will be remote for at least two weeks, she said.

Providence College and the University of Rhode Island have also dealt with outbreaks among students.

Providence College turned to remote-only learning after a COVID-19 outbreak last month affected more than 200 students, most of whom lived off campus.

Meanwhile, Brown University undergraduate classes with 19 or fewer students were allowed to meet for in-person instruction as of Monday, a school official said.

All other undergraduate classes remain remote, said Russell Carey, executive vice president of planning and policy, in a post on the Ivy League school’s website.

Libraries are open on a limited basis, and students can reserve study space online.

University-sponsored and -organized in-person events hosted by staff members, including lectures, outdoor films and religious services, can also be held. Student organization events, activities and meetings will continue to be virtual.

Face coverings and social distancing are still required, and students are encouraged to avoid crowded off-campus locations.

Coronavirus update

There were 326 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths in Rhode Island in the past three days, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

There have now been more than 25,400 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,121 fatalities.

The department does not update its statistics on weekends.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has declined over the past two weeks, going from almost 112 new cases per day on Sept. 20 to nearly 97 new cases per day on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen slightly over the past two weeks to almost 1.5 percent on Sunday, Johns Hopkins reported.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with the disease was 92 as of Saturday, the latest day for which the information was available, down slightly from the previous day. Seven patients were in intensive care.

Seafood market closed

A popular Rhode Island seafood market and shellfish processing station has closed until mid-October because a worker had direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the store’s owners said.

Gardner’s Wharf Seafood in North Kingstown is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 13, owners Peter Chevalier and Kevin Bates wrote online.

All their employees will be required to have a negative test before returning to work, they said.